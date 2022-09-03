The Canberra Times
ACT records 180 new cases of COVID-19

By Staff Writers
Updated September 3 2022 - 2:50am, first published 2:30am
The ACT has recorded a slight uptick in the number of new COVID-19 infections as hospitalisations remain steady.

