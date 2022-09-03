The ACT has recorded a slight uptick in the number of new COVID-19 infections as hospitalisations remain steady.
There were 180 cases reported in the 24 hours to 8pm Friday, 89 of which were recorded on PCR tests, while 91 people tested positive on rapid antigen tests.
People aged 25 to 39 years old accounted for more than half of the new cases (49 cases) followed by over 65s (34 cases).
There are 1089 active cases in the ACT currently, bringing the total cases over the course of the pandemic to 203,077.
There are 91 people in ACT hospitals with COVID-19, with one in intensive care and one requiring ventilation.
On Friday, ACT Health reported the death of a man in his 90s, bringing the total death toll since March 2020 to 125. On Thursday, a man in his 80s died with the virus.
The seven-day rolling average has dipped below 200 for the first time this year on Friday, to 191 cases.
About 57 per cent of Canberrans aged 50 and over have received four doses of a vaccine.
Those aged 16 and over with three doses is now at 78.1 per cent, while children and teenagers aged five to 15, with two doses, is at 77.8 per cent.
National cabinet earlier this week agreed to lower the mandatory isolation period from seven to five days, which will come into effect from next Friday.
While the health experts have come out against the move, calling for the health advice to be released, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said the changes were necessary.
- with AAP
