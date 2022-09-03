Genuine concerns are mounting within the Canberra sporting community that the city will miss out on more major events as the stadium saga rolls on.
With Chief Minister Andrew Barr placing a greater priority on building a new theatre, rugby league and union officials have expressed their fears that without any movement, the city will be overlooked by sporting organisations.
Canberra missed out as a venue for next year's FIFA Women's World Cup, while it is no certainty to be a part of the 2027 Rugby World Cup.
Australian Rugby League Commission chair Peter V'landys also revealed the outdated state of the Bruce venue played a role in the decision to send major games to Queensland last season.
With the NRL adapting on the run to the threat of COVID, Canberra Stadium emerged as a contender to host a State of Origin clash and even the grand final.
Ultimately the Queensland government outbid the other states and territories, games played in Townsville, Brisbane and the Gold Coast.
Canberra, however, was always fighting an uphill battle due to the absence of a first-class stadium.
"During COVID when we were looking at moving games, Canberra was one of the venues we looked at," V'landys said.
"If it had a better venue, we probably would've went there for State of Origin and even possibly the grand final.
"They need a venue in Canberra. They need a world-class, multi-use asset."
While V'landys has made securing funding for Sydney's suburban stadiums a priority, Canberra is also high on his list.
The powerbroker met with former prime minister Scott Morrison last year and hopes to arrange a meeting with Anthony Albanese to discuss the issue further.
While he would not be drawn on the debate over the location of the stadium, V'landys said work must start as soon as possible.
"It's not up to me to comment on the location, all we're saying is you need to have quality stadiums that are multi-use," he said.
"They are asset generators for the community. Canberra needs a quality stadium, it's the capital."
