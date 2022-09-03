A NSW man "on the pathway to becoming a professional skateboarder" and who trained for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics assaulted his wife in a hotel room during a stay in Canberra, a court has heard.
The 27-year-old man, who is not being named in order to protect the victim's identity, appeared in the ACT Magistrates Court on Friday afternoon after pleading guilty to assault occasioning actual bodily harm and choking another person.
The central NSW man was visiting Canberra with his former wife and their two kids in March when a fight broke out between him and his ex-partner in their hotel room.
The court heard the fight was over an allegation of infidelity which the man had made against the woman, telling her she had "ruined the family" and demanding to see her phone.
The man, who now works as a miner, slapped his ex-wife on the face with an open palm, hit her with a pillow and kicked her in the stomach and placed his hands around her throat, but did not restrict her breathing, as she tried to walk away.
During the attack the woman fell to the ground and the assault eventually ended when the couple's two sons woke up from the noise.
The police were called to the hotel while the woman left with her two sons and the man, who had been drinking, was arrested.
The man was originally charged with six offences, which also included three counts of common assault and threatening to kill another person, however charges were later reduced and the man pleaded guilty to the two remaining offences.
On Friday, the miner's lawyer Jacob Robertson said the man was remorseful, had not drunk alcohol since the incident, was seeking help to learn how to deal with his anger and had not breached any of his strict bail conditions.
Mr Robertson said the 27-year-old had already spent 10 days in jail and argued he should be given a "lengthy good behaviour order" in order to be able to continue rehabilitation.
A prosecutor said the man was controlling, threatening self-harm and inflicted a "large degree of physical and emotional harm" on his former partner, who he had a previous assault conviction against.
She also tended photos showing the woman's injuries caused by the "relentless strikes to the head and forehead" and said there was a "need for denunciation".
Chief Magistrate Lorraine Walker called the assault an "extended period of violence", admonishing the man about the harm of exposing children to family violence.
Ms Walker sentenced him to three months in jail for choking and six months for the assault to be served concurrently for one month, eight months in total.
She suspended the jail sentence on condition he enter into a good behaviour order for two years, without supervision.
Soofia joined the Canberra Times in 2022 as the cadet. She previously interned and was an audio producer at The Guardian Australia. She has also worked at 2SER Radio and City Hub Sydney. Her email is soofia.tariq@canberratimes.com.au
