The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Former skateboarding Olympic hopeful assaulted wife in Canberra hotel room

Soofia Tariq
By Soofia Tariq
September 3 2022 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A NSW man "on the pathway to becoming a professional skateboarder" and who trained for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics assaulted his wife in a hotel room during a stay in Canberra, a court has heard.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Soofia Tariq

Soofia Tariq

Cadet Journalist

Soofia joined the Canberra Times in 2022 as the cadet. She previously interned and was an audio producer at The Guardian Australia. She has also worked at 2SER Radio and City Hub Sydney. Her email is soofia.tariq@canberratimes.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.