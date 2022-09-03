The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Canberra swimmer Kayla Hardy was waiting tables when she learned of her first Australian Dolphins selection

Isobel Cootes
By Isobel Cootes
Updated September 3 2022 - 5:34am, first published 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Canberra's Kayla Hardy has been selected for her first Dolphins team. Picture by Elesa Kurtz

Canberra's Kayla Hardy was in the middle of waiting tables when she learned of her first Australian Dolphins selection.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Isobel Cootes

Isobel Cootes

Journalist

Sports reporter at The Canberra Times. A Novocastrian with a passion for football (or soccer as they call it in the capital) via The Examiner and The Port Lincoln Times.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.