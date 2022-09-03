No resting players and no resting on their laurels. Canberra Raiders coach Ricky Stuart says their sole focus is on beating the Wests Tigers - regardless of what happens to the Brisbane Broncos.
Stuart will watch the Broncos-St George Illawarra clash at Kogarah Oval this afternoon, with the result to decide what the Green Machine needs to do to play finals.
Advertisement
A Broncos win and the Raiders will need to beat Wests at Leichhardt Oval on Sunday to make the top eight.
If the Banana Benders lose, Canberra are basically guaranteed a trip to Melbourne to face the Storm in the semi-finals next week - provided they don't get flogged by 40-plus.
Stuart's rested players in the final round before finals in the past, but said he hadn't even entertained the idea this week.
He said Nick Cotric (groin) would play - as would the rest of the 17 named.
"Yeah, the team's as named," Stuart said.
"No. I haven't thought of that [resting players]. Whereas in recent years I have done that - I've rested 10-12 players.
"I'm not taking this result into account at the moment because if you're starting to plan for the unknown you're putting yourself in dangerous waters.
"We just have to win this game of footy. The boys have prepared well this week. We haven't mentioned the following week so we'll just worry about this game."
Like all Raiders fans, Stuart will be glued to the TV Saturday afternoon to see what their destiny will be.
He just won't allow the result to affect his thinking come Sunday.
"I'd lie if I said no. I try to watch every game most weekends and today will be no different," Stuart said.
"The destiny of our season is in our own hands. We just have to win this game of football and play well."
It's set up for a pressure-packed encounter with the Tigers.
But it's something the Green Machine has become accustomed to.
After a poor start to the season, Stuart said they've basically been playing must-win games since round 12.
It's seen them win eight of their past 11 games, including their last three, as they take momentum into the final round.
They'd been written off by many after losing five in a row to sit third last on the NRL ladder.
Advertisement
"The good thing about the pressure is we've been under this pressure for the last three months and the players have handled it very well," Stuart said.
"For us every game has been important because each two points at that stage was vital."
Despite their strong finish, he said the Raiders had underachieved this season - the top four was always their goal.
MORE RAIDERS NEWS
But Stuart said there had been mitigating circumstances to their poor start - a raft of injuries meant their side didn't settle down until after the State of Origin period.
Advertisement
That's when halfback Jamal Fogarty (knee) finally started to play consistently with five-eighth Jack Wighton.
They also lost Josh Hodgson (knee), Jarrod Croker (shoulder) and Harley Smith-Shields (knee) for the season.
"We've underachieved this year through a lot of bad luck - disruptions and injury - and what they've done to get to where they are is remarkable these players," Stuart said.
"But for us we want to be in the top four and that's our goal each year.
"For the boys to scrap and fight their way to where they are today they've been remarkable this season."
NRL ROUND 25
Advertisement
Sunday: Canberra Raiders v Wests Tigers at Leichhardt Oval, 4pm.
Raiders squad: 1. Xavier Savage, 2. Nick Cotric, 3. Matt Timoko, 4. Sebastian Kris, 5. Jordan Rapana, 6. Jack Wighton, 7. Jamal Fogarty, 8. Josh Papalii, 9. Zac Woolford, 10. Joe Tapine, 11. Hudson Young, 12. Elliott Whitehead (c), 13. Adam Elliott. Interchange: 14. Tom Starling, 15. Emre Guler, 16. Corey Horsburgh, 17. Corey Harawira-Naera. Reserves: 18. Albert Hopoate, 20. Matt Frawley.
Tigers squad: 1. Daine Laurie, 2. Brent Naden, 3. Starford To'a, 4. Luke Garner, 5. Ken Maumalo, 6. Adam Doueihi, 7. Jock Madden, 8. James Tamou, 9. Jake Simpkin, 10. Joe Ofahengaue, 11. Thomas Freebairn, 12. Kelma Tuilagi, 13. Fa'amanu Brown. Interchange: 14. Fonua Pole, 15. Zane Musgrove, 16. Tyrone Peachey, 17. Austin Dias. Reserves: 18. Jacob Liddle, 19. Junior Pauga.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Advertisement
Covering the Raiders, Cavalry, cycling and racing, plus everything else that involves sport in the ACT, for The Canberra Times. Basically I love sport and watching it is a full-time job. Email: david.polkinghorne@canberratimes.com.au
Covering the Raiders, Cavalry, cycling and racing, plus everything else that involves sport in the ACT, for The Canberra Times. Basically I love sport and watching it is a full-time job. Email: david.polkinghorne@canberratimes.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.