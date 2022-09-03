The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Queanbeyan Whites comeback leads to 13-point win over Tuggeranong Vikings in John I Dent Cup preliminary final

Isobel Cootes
By Isobel Cootes
Updated September 3 2022 - 8:38am, first published 7:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Queanbeyan Whites' forward Silafono Titiutu crosses for a try. Picture by James Croucher

Queanbeyan Whites fans were kept quiet for the first 40 minutes of play on Saturday, but their cheers were echoing around Viking Park after the buzzer.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Isobel Cootes

Isobel Cootes

Journalist

Sports reporter at The Canberra Times. A Novocastrian with a passion for football (or soccer as they call it in the capital) via The Examiner and The Port Lincoln Times.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.