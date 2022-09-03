The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Canberra Raiders Cup: Terry Campese leads Queanbeyan Blues to memorable victory ahead of retirement

Cameron Mee
By Cameron Mee
Updated September 3 2022 - 10:22am, first published 7:16am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Queanbeyan captain-coach Terry Campese put a punctuation mark on Saturday's semi-final victory with a second-half try. Picture by Elesa Kurtz

If this is it, Terry Campese couldn't have come up with a better way to say farewell.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cameron Mee

Cameron Mee

Sports Journalist

Sports reporter at the Canberra Times

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.