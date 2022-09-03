If this is it, Terry Campese couldn't have come up with a better way to say farewell.
The Queanbeyan Blues captain-coach was instrumental in his side's minor semi-final victory over Tuggeranong on Saturday afternoon.
Battling a quad strain that has kept him off the field in recent weeks, the match shapes as the 38-year-old's final outing before hanging up the boots for good.
And it's likely a game Campese will remember for a long time.
The five-eighth was superb, setting up a number of tries before putting an exclamation mark on the 32-14 victory with a four-pointer of his own in the 55th minute.
It caps a successful career with the Raiders and Hull KR.
Tuggeranong coach Jason Kelly couldn't help but look on in awe, as Campese dissected his team's defence.
"He's a marvel," Kelly said. "He was playing on one leg and copping a lot of abuse from the crowd but the bloke just keeps doing it.
"If you know football, you have to take your hat off to Campese. At his age, what he's done and to still have the motivation to turn up and do what he does on one leg, you can't help but admire the bloke."
The two sides were locked at 14-all at the half-time break before the Blues broke the game open after the resumption.
Three tries in the first 15 minutes of the second stanza handed Queanbeyan a commanding lead and they did not look back.
While the Blues kicked clear after the break, the game turned shortly before half-time.
The Bushrangers lost fullback Damien Hayden to a controversial tackle that went unpunished by the referee.
From there, it was an uphill battle for Tuggeranong, Queanbeyan jumping out to an early second-half lead before turning the screws.
While disappointed to see his side's season come to a premature end, Kelly remains proud of their efforts in his first year in charge.
The future, he feels, is bright and with a few minor tweaks he's confident they can go all the way in 2023.
"We lost our fullback and their bloke should have been sent off," Kelly said. "Unfortunately the ref mustn't have seen it, the touch judges mustn't have seen it.
"It is what it is. On another day the cards would have fallen for us. We then lost quite a few blokes early in the second half, we were struggling to finish the game.
"At the end of the day, in the crucial moments we weren't good enough. We'll learn from that and come back next year bigger, stronger, brighter."
Minor semi-final: Queanbeyan Blues 32 def Tuggeranong Bushrangers 14
