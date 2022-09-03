The Canberra Times
Sunday Space: What will happen after Artemis I is launched?

By Brad Tucker
September 3 2022 - 7:30pm
An engine issue caused the launch of Artemis I to be postponed. Picture by NASA/Ben Smegelsky

NASA is having a second go at getting back to the Moon. If technical problems and weather cooperated, Artemis I, the first mission in NASA's program for its return to the moon, is on its way there.

