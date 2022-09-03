South Africa spoil Wallabies' Sydney Football Stadium party with dominant win

If the opening of a new stadium was meant to be a positive moment for the Wallabies, there was little to celebrate on Saturday night.
Just seven days after an outstanding performance at the Adelaide oval, Australia were totally outplayed by South Africa in the first rugby union match at the new Sydney Football Stadium.
Tensions were high throughout the affair, the Springboks determined to make a statement after last week's underwhelming showing.
The South Africans, and their fans in the stands, had a target on Nic White's back throughout the contest. The halfback was public enemy No.1 after his actions to draw a penalty in Adelaide.
The ill-feeling spilled over in the 72nd minute, winger Makazola Mapimpi sparking a melee by choking Marika Koroibete after scoring in the corner to seal the match for the Springboks.
The South African was sent to the sin bin for his role in the incident, a number of other players also lucky not to receive cards.
The Wallabies were clunky in attack and struggled in defence, South Africa blasting their opponents off the park from the opening whistle.
The below-par performance, numerous stoppages and a number of questionable refereeing decisions left many in the 38,292-strong crowd at the new venue frustrated throughout the contest.
A late Pete Samu try added a dose of respectability to the scoreline, the Springboks securing a convincing 24-8 victory.
Wallabies captain James Slipper was disappointed with the performance, his side unable to crack a staunch South African defensive wall.
"It just felt like we didn't play much rugby," Slipper told Stan Sport. "We didn't really fire a shot.
"We knew what sort of game it would be in these conditions, a bit set-piece game, a big kicking game. They were dropping bombs on us all night and we got stuck down our own end."
Australia face an uphill battle to immediately regroup before they host the All Blacks in Melbourne on September 15.
New Zealand secured a resounding 53-3 win over Argentina on Saturday night.
The curse of back-to-back matches will also have to be broken if the Wallabies are to win the Bledisloe Cup.
Dave Rennie's side was hit hard by injuries throughout the loss, Noah Lolesio and Hunter Paisami leaving the field after failing head injury assessments. Substitute prop Taniela Tupou also played no part, injuring his calf in the warm up.
The concussions to Paisami and Lolesio exposed Australia's 6-2 bench, Jake Gordon, and later White, forced to play on the wing amid a mass backline reshuffle.
The Wallabies knew the Springboks would burst out of the gates on Saturday night, yet they had no answer for their opponents in the opening exchanges.
Eventually the pressure turned into points, Damian de Allende crossing under the sticks, Wallabies lock Matt Philip sent to the sin bin in the process.
Australia held firm throughout the ensuing 10 minutes, however that was one of few positives to emerge from a disjointed half.
The slick attack on display last weekend was absent, the Wallabies clunky in attack and unable to build any rhythm with ball in hand.
A Lolesio penalty goal looked to ensure the hosts would head to the sheds in high spirits, however a late moment of brilliance ensured it was South Africa who entered the break full of confidence.
After 39 minutes of safely defusing numerous bombs, Marika Koroibete was out-jumped by opposite Canan Moodie. The debutant plucked the ball out of the air and raced away untouched, handing the Springboks a 12-3 advantage at the break.
The fans had barely returned to their seats when the visitors crossed for a third try, Franco Mostert scoring in just the 43rd minute.
Australia threatened to strike back, South Africa lucky to avoid a yellow card after a string of penalties inside their own 22m.
The momentum came to a shuddering halt, however, when the TMO interjected to penalise Allan Alaalatoa for an illegal clean out.
Neither team was able to make an impact on the scoreboard until Mapimpi's try, the incident sparking a frenzy in the crowd as players almost came to blows.
The Wallabies eventually crossed for a late consolation try, but the damage was already done.
On a night that was meant to be a celebration for Australian fans, it was the South Africans who walked home with a smile on their faces.
