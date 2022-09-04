The total active ACT COVID cases have dropped to its lowest during the past three reporting periods as the nation records another 39 coronavirus-related deaths, taking the total to 14,053.
There were 1066 active cases as of 8pm Saturday as the territory recorded 122 new cases in that 24-hour period, also a drop compared with the previous reporting period.
The total active cases during the previous two reporting periods were 1110 and 1089.
Of the new cases, 62 were recorded on PCR tests while 60 were via rapid antigen tests.
The ACT's total cases during the pandemic now sits at 203,197.
Ninety-two people with COVID were in ACT hospitals with one in intensive care and one requiring ventilation.
The latest COVID-related death occurred last Friday involving a man in his 90s, bringing the total toll to 125 since March 2020. On the day before, a man in his 80s died with the virus.
The seven-day rolling average dipped below 200 for the first time this year on Friday, to 191 cases.
The latest data shows 57.3 per cent of Canberrans aged 50 and older have received four doses of a vaccine.
Those aged 16 and over with three doses is now at 78.1 per cent, while children and teenagers aged five to 15, with two doses, is at 77.8 per cent.
Nationally, there were nearly 7600 new cases in the latest reporting period as the latest Omicron peak subsides.
Almost 72 per cent of eligible Australians have received three doses of a COVID vaccine, the Federal Health Department said.
Close to 40 per cent have had their fourth dose.
