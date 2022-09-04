The Canberra Times
ACT's total active COVID cases drop, records 122 new infections as Australia records another 39 deaths as of September 8, 2022

By Staff Reporters
Updated September 4 2022 - 12:41am, first published 12:40am
The total active ACT COVID cases have dropped to its lowest during the past three reporting periods as the nation records another 39 coronavirus-related deaths, taking the total to 14,053.

