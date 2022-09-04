Canberra Raiders coach Ricky Stuart probably wished he could've rested more.
But with the NRL rules requiring him to name his game day 19 before the Brisbane Broncos had bowed out of the finals race, it meant he could only give two players a break.
The Raiders didn't miss either Jack Wighton or co-captain Elliott Whitehead, with the Green Machine smashing the Wests Tigers 56-10 at Leichhardt Oval on Sunday - although halfback Jamal Fogarty did get subbed out at half-time.
It edged their last visit to Leichhardt, when Canberra won 52-10 in the final round of 2016 - on their way to the preliminary final.
They will have to sweat on the match review committee after fiery prop Corey Horsburgh was put on report for a high tackle.
About the only thing the Raiders didn't do well in the first half was their captain's challenge as they destroyed a hapless Tigers team.
It sends Canberra into the finals off the back of two big wins, having smashed Manly last week as well.
They'll travel to Melbourne with plenty of confidence to take on a wounded Storm outfit, having also won their past four trips to the venue.
Storm legend Billy Slater expected the Green Machine to do some damage in the finals too.
"They could unsettle any team in the top eight ... they're a dangerous team to play," he said during the Nine commentary.
"They've got a balanced team at the moment."
Raiders coach Ricky Stuart wanted a good start and that's exactly what he got - so good it was on track for them to have a chance of chasing down South Sydney for seventh spot, albeit with a strong breeze behind their back.
The Green Machine started the day 114 points behind the Rabbitohs on differential - meaning a pace of about 1.5 points per minute.
They were 18-0 up after 13 minutes.
It would've had the Raiders' late chairman Allan Hawke smiling down from above, after his death during the week was honoured with a minute's silence before the game.
Raiders halfback Jamal Fogarty put in a nice grubber after taking on the Tigers' defensive line.
It clean bowled Wests centre Brent Naden and sat up nicely for Matt Timoko to run onto to open the scoring.
His centres partner Sebastian Kris has emerged as a try-scoring outside back this NRL season, filling in nicely for co-captain Jarrod Croker (shoulder).
Kris leads the Green Machine for tries, with 14, and he was the beneficiary of a great Hudson Young catch-and-pass to open his tally for the day.
Raiders winger Nick Cotric showed no signs of the groin injury that kept him out of last week's thrashing of Manly.
He was on the right wing though, with Jordan Rapana getting the nod on the potent left - albeit without Wighton.
It didn't stop Cotric from scoring though, diving for the corner with a spectacular four-pointer.
Rapana scored of course, after Kris dummied his way through the Tigers' line.
As did Hudson Young, again showing the power game to go with his array of skills.
Frawley showed his subtle kicking game in the absence of Wighton - putting in a delicate chip for Savage to run onto and join the party.
Savage has continued to develop, showing there's much more to him than just pure speed - that's just a handy add on.
"He's starting to build some consistency. He's gonna be a player," Slater said of the Canberra fullback.
Fogarty also got in on the act before he was taken off at half-time.
That's where the first-half demolition ended - just two points short of the Green Machine's best ever opening stanza, which was 44-0 against Wests in 1999, and six short of the NRL record of 48-0 by Newcastle in 2003.
It was so bad the Tigers supporters booed their team off at the break.
They didn't leave though - the fans hanging around for the second half - with what looked like a 32-minute exodus turning out to be just a rush for the pies.
Lucky they did too - Tigers fullback Daine Laurie crossing now the home side had the wind at their back.
Ken Maumalo also scored, before Young scored his second to quieten the crowd and Josh Papalii also got in on the action.
AT A GLANCE
CANBERRA RAIDERS 56 (Hudson Young 2, Matt Timoko, Sebastian Kris, Nick Cotric, Jordan Rapana, Xavier Savage, Jamal Fogarty, Josh Papalii tries; Fogarty 7, Rapana 3 goals) bt WESTS TIGERS 10 (Daine Laurie, Ken Maumalo tries; Adam Doueihi goal) at Leichhardt Oval. Referee: Gerard Sutton. Crowd: 10,041.
Covering the Raiders, Cavalry, cycling and racing, plus everything else that involves sport in the ACT, for The Canberra Times. Basically I love sport and watching it is a full-time job. Email: david.polkinghorne@canberratimes.com.au
