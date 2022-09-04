It was not the ideal homecoming for GWS Giants coach Cameron Bernasconi on Sunday, as the Brisbane Lions kicked one of the highest scores this season.
The Lions took a 47-point win in Canberra in their 10.7 (67) to 3.2 (20) win in round two.
The Giants are yet to come away with a win in their six meetings with Brisbane, and it was no different at Manuka Oval.
Brisbane have kicked two of the highest scores in the AFLW's opening rounds, with Sunday's 67-point effort adding to their 49-point win in round one.
But it was the Giants who struck first.
Cora Staunton handballed it to Giants teammate Georgia Garnett, who found Jessica Doyle to kick a goal in the opening minutes.
The Giants' second came off a ball-up inside their 50, with Katherine Smith sending a kick into Haneen Zreika.
Zreika made no mistake from the mark to kick the homeside's second within minutes.
It took until the first quarter buzzer for the Lions to get themselves on the scoreboard.
Zimmorlei Farquharson's mark was to the left of the posts, and she sent it for a behind to end the quarter 2.0 (12) to 0.1 (1).
Brisbane responded with four of their own in the second quarter, and kept the Giants scoreless.
The first came off the centre bounce, with the Lions' Catherine Svarc getting away and finding the hands of Courtney Hodder in front of goal.
Hodder made no mistake to give the visitors their first of the day.
The next came via a worldly-kick from Orla O'Dwyer just inside the 50 to make it a one-point game.
O'Dwyer had a hand in Brisbane's third on Sunday, from the same spot she kicked her own minutes earlier, she sent it into the goal square for Jesse Wardlaw to kick.
The Lions extended their lead to 16 points through another long-range effort, with Greta Bodey snapping around her body to kick her side's fourth.
As both sides headed into the sheds at Manuka for halftime, the scoreboard read 0.2 (12) to 4.5 (29) in Brisbane's favour.
The third quarter began the same way the second did, with Brisbane kicking first to extend their lead to 23 points through Bodey.
The Giants responded immediately off the centre bounce, with midfielder Tait Mackrill sending a pinpoint kick into teammate Garnett, who then found Alyce Parker to kick their third.
But from here, it was an all-Lions affair on the scoreboard.
First it was Ruby Svarc, then two for Emily Bates to take a 35-point lead for Brisbane heading into the final quarter.
Brisbane built on their 3.0 (18) to 53 (8.5) lead to dominate the final quarter as well.
Jade Ellenger kicked her side's ninth in Canberra, before Farquharson secured the tenth goal to make it two from two for the Lions, and a winless start to the season for the Giants.
Sports reporter at The Canberra Times. A Novocastrian with a passion for football (or soccer as they call it in the capital) via The Examiner and The Port Lincoln Times.
