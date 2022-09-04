The Canberra Times
Home/Sport/AFL

Brisbane Lions continue AFLW dominance with 47-point thrashing of GWS Giants in round two

Isobel Cootes
By Isobel Cootes
Updated September 4 2022 - 8:20am, first published 7:05am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
GWS Giants' Jasmine Grierson in action during their round loss to the Brisbane Lions on Sunday. Picture by Getty Images

It was not the ideal homecoming for GWS Giants coach Cameron Bernasconi on Sunday, as the Brisbane Lions kicked one of the highest scores this season.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Isobel Cootes

Isobel Cootes

Journalist

Sports reporter at The Canberra Times. A Novocastrian with a passion for football (or soccer as they call it in the capital) via The Examiner and The Port Lincoln Times.

More from AFL
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.