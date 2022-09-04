Mortgage holders across the country are bracing for the Reserve Bank of Australia's September cash rate decision.
The decision will dominate the week's economic news, alongside economic growth figures due midweek.
On Tuesday, home owners will be eyeing the official cash rate decision nervously, with another hike broadly expected.
Most economists and analysts - 23 out of the 36 questioned by Finder - predict a 50 basis point hike.
Meanwhile, international travellers using Qantas face potential delays as baggage handlers threaten to walk off the job.
Ground handlers from Dnata, who are contracted to Qantas and other airlines, will walk off the job for 24 hours on Monday, September 12.
The industrial action was agreed to by Dnata workers on Friday with some 350 crew to strike.
It follows calls by the Transport Workers Union to lift pay and conditions, including minimum guaranteed work hours.
Qantas sacked its own ground crew staff during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic and moved to outsourcing roles to companies such as Dnata.
Farmer Sharon Single, who lives near Coonamble in northern NSW, with her husband Tony, was determined to be in a hospital when she gave birth to her daughters.
Knowing there were no maternity services in nearby towns like Baradine and Coonabarabran, she was facing the prospect of travelling more than two hours on flood-prone roads to Dubbo or Tamworth hospitals.
So Mrs Single, who had two high-risk pregnancies, had to make a drastic decision.
She travelled 700km to Toowoomba, Queensland, a month before the birth of Madge in July 2020, to deliver in a major hospital and be supported by family there.
In February, she gave birth to her second daughter, Sadie, at a hospital in Newcastle, 480km from home, after relocating weeks before her due date.
While Mrs Single knows she's fortunate to have accessed city hospitals, her story demonstrates the hurdles rural families face to get quality care.
Australia has reached a grim COVID-19 milestone as health professionals call on residents not to be complacent with restrictions easing.
The country on Saturday recorded another 39 coronavirus-related fatalities, bringing the national COVID-19 death toll to 14,053.
Some 7582 new cases were reported across the country on Saturday as the latest Omicron peak subsides.
But the true statistics could be higher as Queensland and the Northern Territory have stopped reporting weekend COVID-19 statistics.
Meanwhile, a senior Australian Medical Association official is reminding people not to be complacent as a number of COVID-19 rules change this week.
Hannah is a general reporter with The Canberra Times. She is currently covering the early breaking news shift and is ready to chase your morning headlines. Hannah started as a journalist with The Southern Highland News and The Goulburn Post before moving to the ACT. Twitter: @neale_hannah
