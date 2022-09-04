The atmosphere of a close-knit community reconnecting while a rainbow of kites of various shapes and sizes soared above in the spring sun was the main takeaway as the Googong KiteFest returned on Sunday after a three-year, pandemic-hit hiatus.
More than 1500 people gathered at the township's Rockley Oval to celebrate Father's Day with kite enthusiasts' showing off their designs that included a giant SpongeBob SquarePants, a roughly five-metre long gecko, and a giant diamond.
Advertisement
Among the attendees were Pippa Kloet, 7, and her parents. Her mother, Laura Geelhoed, said it had been "really great to have good family time".
Ms Geelhoed and her family have lived in Googong for the past five years and said they had attended the previous editions of the event before the pandemic hit.
"What we have here in Googong is a community feel. This [event] really adds to that," she said.
Pippa, who flew her bright pink Flamingo kite for the first time when she was only two, while a bit shy in speaking with The Canberra Times, said she was having fun.
Fellow Googong resident Colin Soane, who attended the event with his three-year-old daughter, Alena, said the event was one of many that had a "really great village atmosphere".
"It's just great for us because you don't have to go that far to enjoy," Mr Soane said.
"It's a great way to spend Father's Day."
He said that while it was a "minefield of tangled wires", it was still "a great day" with loved ones.
MORE NEWS
The celebration of the event's return also had viral sensation Sue Freeman from Runaround DJs providing lively entertainment.
Eventgoers also enjoyed a range of food from The Meat Wizard, Cinnaglaze, and the Googong Hogs Club.
Cinnaglaze owner Ashleigh Hall said it was positive to be back in Googong as her bakery business started there.
"The scrolls are back out for everyone, it's really nice to see the community together and having fun," Ms Hall said.
"It's beautiful seeing all the kids with their dads."
Malcolm Leslie, involved in running the event, said initiatives such as KiteFest helped build the township's community and bring "residents together and help create a more inclusive community for everyone to enjoy".
Advertisement
"Googong has been designed with community at its heart," Mr Leslie said.
"We have had to put a number of festivities on hold over the past few years and with events being an integral part of Googong's focus, it is exciting to have KiteFest back bigger and better than ever before," he said.
"The event showcases how much Googong has grown in less than a decade."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Advertisement
Toby Vue joined The Canberra Times in April 2021 and is a court reporter after covering the round in NSW and Queensland. He has also reported on regional and rural affairs, local government and sport. He was a Sunday Canberra Times reporter. Email: t.vue@canberratimes.com.au.
Toby Vue joined The Canberra Times in April 2021 and is a court reporter after covering the round in NSW and Queensland. He has also reported on regional and rural affairs, local government and sport. He was a Sunday Canberra Times reporter. Email: t.vue@canberratimes.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.