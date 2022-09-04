The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Googong's KiteFest returns on Father's Day 2022 after three-year hiatus due to COVID-19

TV
By Toby Vue
September 4 2022 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Pippa Kloet, 7, was one of the many who turned up to KiteFest in Googong after a three-year hiatus due to the pandemic. Picture by James Croucher

The atmosphere of a close-knit community reconnecting while a rainbow of kites of various shapes and sizes soared above in the spring sun was the main takeaway as the Googong KiteFest returned on Sunday after a three-year, pandemic-hit hiatus.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TV

Toby Vue

Court reporter

Toby Vue joined The Canberra Times in April 2021 and is a court reporter after covering the round in NSW and Queensland. He has also reported on regional and rural affairs, local government and sport. He was a Sunday Canberra Times reporter. Email: t.vue@canberratimes.com.au.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.