It's emerged as the most elusive quality in world rugby but the Wallabies are optimistic they will be the first team to find consistency as the Rugby Championship enters its final rounds.
Just a week after a superb performance in Adelaide, Australia were blown off the park by South Africa in a disappointing 24-8 defeat at the new Sydney Football Stadium.
The loss continues a worrying trend for coach Dave Rennie, the side unable to produce back-to-back performances this season.
With two Tests against the All Blacks now on the horizon, it's a situation that has many concerned the Wallabies could blow a golden chance to finally reclaim the Bledisloe Cup after 20 long years.
New Zealand are vulnerable, but as they showed in Saturday's 53-3 victory over Argentina, they are capable of producing a perfect performance of their own.
So while Australia have displayed an impressive ability to rebound from disappointing results of late, they know the recent yo-yo must stop if they are to secure the silverware they crave most.
It's a challenge prop Scott Sio said the side is ready to conquer.
"For us as a group, the focus has to be on consistency," Sio said.
"It seems to be a trend, we come out of a break and have a really good win, then unfortunately we can't back it up.
"We were expecting a reaction from South Africa, they're world champions for a reason. It was the same for the All Blacks against Argentina, you've got to expect this.
"On their day, anyone can win this competition, unfortunately we didn't turn up."
The Wallabies were forced into a mass backline reshuffle early in the second half when flyhalf Noah Lolesio suffered a head knock.
With inside centre Hunter Paisami already ruled out with a concussion and a 6-2 bench split, reserve halfback Jake Gordon was thrown into the action on the wing.
The injuries left the side struggling in attack, the absence of two key players resulting in a clunky performance against an organised South African defence.
With a short turnaround until Australia's upcoming Test on Thursday, September 15, the pair face a battle to be fit for the clash with the All Blacks in Melbourne.
The duo are not affected by new World Rugby rules requiring a 12-day stand down for players who fail head injury assessments but must pass cognitive tests to be cleared to play.
Rennie will announce an updated squad on Wednesday, with Bernard Foley likely to remain after joining the team last month while Kurtley Beale is also in the frame for a recall.
The coach is hopeful Lolesio will be fit for the Melbourne Test, however he said the medical staff will monitor the Brumbies flyhallf throughout the next week.
"We'll go through the protocols with both players," Rennie said. "Hunter was ruled out immediately, he was a category one. Noah failed his HIA, he's had headaches after the game so we'll assess how that goes.
"The concussions affected our ability to play. We needed to play with a bit more optimism. We were struggling to get our game going, we needed to play with a bit of tempo and kick smarter.
"I thought there was some excellent defence in amongst what we did, but it felt like we didn't fire a shot."
While the All Blacks await next week, a bigger goal also looms on the radar.
The Rugby World Cup is just a year away, Australia seemingly a long way from where they need to be if they are to contend for the trophy.
One fact not lost on any player is the need to win three sudden-death matches in succession to lift the Web Ellis Trophy.
As a result, the two Tests against the All Blacks provide a unique opportunity to receive a taste of World Cup atmosphere, the Wallabies required to win both matches to secure the Bledisloe Cup.
"It's always a great Test match against New Zealand," Sio said. "You've just got to look back over the years, the Wallabies and All Blacks have had some classic matches.
"We always look forward to playing against the blokes across the ditch. It's one of the toughest assignments in rugby, to beat New Zealand in New Zealand.
"Thankfully for us we've got our chance to do that on home turf in Melbourne and hopefully we can put out a good performance."
Sports reporter at the Canberra Times
