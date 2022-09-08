The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Litbits: What's on in the Canberra literary scene from September 10, 2022

By Ron Cerabona
September 8 2022 - 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Author events

September 10: Jayne Tuttle, author of My Sweet Guillotine, a book about life, death and reinvention, will be in conversation with Canberra Times features editor Sally Pryor at Muse at 4pm. $10 or $40 with book. musecanberra.com.au.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.