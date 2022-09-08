September 10: Jayne Tuttle, author of My Sweet Guillotine, a book about life, death and reinvention, will be in conversation with Canberra Times features editor Sally Pryor at Muse at 4pm. $10 or $40 with book. musecanberra.com.au.
September 11: Peggy Frew, author of the sibling drama novel Wildflowers, will be in conversation with Canberra Times features editor Sally Pryor at Muse at 3pm. $10 or $40 with book. musecanberra.com.au.
September 12: Kimberley K. Williams presents poetry from her new book Still Lives at Smiths Alternative at 7pm. smithsalternative.com.
September 13: At 6pm Petronella McGovern will be In Conversation with Karen Viggers on McGovern's latest book The Liars. Harry Hartog ANU. Registrations essential at eventbrite.com. McGovern will also discuss the book on September 14 at 6pm at Kingston Library with The Canberra Times' Karen Hardy. Register at librariesact.spydus.com.
September 14: At 6pm, in an ANU/Canberra Times meet the author event, Elaine Pearson will be in conversation with Helen Watchirs on Pearson's new book, Chasing Wrongs and Rights, in which the Australia director at Human Rights Watch shares her experiences defending human rights. Cinema, Kambri Cultural Centre, ANU. Registrations at anu.edu.au/events.
September 20: At 6pm in an ANU/Canberra Times meet the author event, Joëlle Gergis will be in conversation with Jonica Newby on Gergis's new book Humanity's Moment - A Climate Scientist's Case for Hope, a personal call to action from the lead author of the United Nations' Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) Sixth Assessment Report. Cinema, Kambri Cultural Centre, ANU. Registrations at anu.edu.au/events.
September 21: Dr Terri Janke will reflect on the effects of the Mabo decision 30 years after it was handed down. National Library of Australia Theatre, 6pm. Free, registrations essential at nla.gov.au.
September 22: At 6pm in an ANU/Canberra Times meet the author event, Andrew Leigh will be in conversation with Tim Gavel on Leigh's new essay, Fair Game. Lessons from Sport for a Fairer Society & a Stronger Economy. Kambri Cultural Centre, ANU. Registrations at anu.edu.au/events.
September 25: A Brush with Poetry, featuring singer-songwriter Snez as well as contemporary and traditional voices at Binalong Arts Group's free open mic soirée. Café on Queen, 15 Queen St, Binalong, 1.30 for 2pm. Info and bookings: robynsykespoet@gmail.com or 0401 289 178. All welcome.
September 28: At 6pm in an ANU/Canberra Times meet the author event, Brett Mason will be in conversation with ANU vice chancellor Brian Schmidt on Mason's new book Wizards of Oz: How Oliphant and Florey helped win the war and shape the modern world. Manning Clark Auditorium, Kambri Cultural Centre, ANU. Registrations at anu.edu.au/events.
October 5: At 6pm in an ANU/Canberra Times meet the author event, Clive Hamilton will be in conversation with Ben Oquist on Hamilton's memoir, Provocateur. A Life of Ideas and Actions, reflecting on why climate change matters, how we understand ourselves as Australians, and the dangers of the new authoritarianism. T2 Kambri Cultural Centre, ANU. Registrations at anu.edu.au/events.
October 10: At 6pm, in an ANU/Canberra Times meet the author event, Clive Silvey will be in conversation with Irma Gold on Silvey's new novel, Runt, a heart-warming and funny story for readers of all ages from the bestselling author of Jasper Jones. Cinema, Kambri Cultural Centre, ANU. Registrations at anu.edu.au/events.
Tuesdays: At 11am each Tuesday, The Book Cow in Green Square offers stories, games and activities designed for babies and toddlers up to five years of age. More information: bookcow.com.au.
The Canberra chapter of the Tough Guy Book Club meets at King O'Malley's, 131 City Walk, Canberra, from 7pm to 9.30pm. Future dates are October 5, November 2 and December 7. President of the Canberra chapter is Adam Bartlett, phone 0468 942 182. See: toughguybookclub.com.
If you have a local library membership, it's free to join Australia's largest online book club AND it's free to read (or listen!) along. Until September 15, thousands of Australians will be reading Happy Hour by Jackie Byron. Every library around the country has simultaneous loans available for this book. See: togetherweread.com/aunz/.
Youth nature-writing prize Poem Forest invites students and teachers across Australia to use their words to create tangible climate action, planting a tree for every poem submitted. It's open until September 23. See: redroompoetry.org/projects/poem-forest/.
The Creative Thought and Reflection Literary Award (Ctrl+A) celebrates the creativity, ideas and literary expression of the children in the Canberra region. The competition is extended to all school-age children within Canberra and surrounding region, offering them the chance to be published in the annual Orana Anthology of Creative Thought. This year's theme is the same as the CBCA Book Week theme: Dreaming With Eyes Open. The competition will run until November 1. See: ctrla.oranaschool.com.
