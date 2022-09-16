The technique that he employs is curious, but one that is growing increasingly fashionable. The Sydney-based artist Cressida Campbell, who is associated with the circle of Margaret Olley, studied the traditional Japanese woodblock techniques at the Yoshida Hanga Academy in Tokyo. She would draw her subject on a plywood block, then carve it, paint up the block and then place a sheet of paper on the block and in this way take an impression.

