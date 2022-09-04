A 23-year-old Canberra cross-country skier missing in the NSW Snowy Mountains has spent two nights in freezing conditions.
Police say the man last made contact with his family about 10am on Saturday.
He told them he planned to ski the back country of Kosciuszko National Park.
Advertisement
The alarm was raised when he failed to return or make further contact.
Police found the man's car at Guthega car park later that day.
A search involving specialist police from the Alpine Operations Unit, State Emergency Service and National Parks and Wildlife Service is underway.
IN OTHER NEWS:
The experienced cross-country skier is believed to be carrying a personal locator beacon, limited day supplies and adequate equipment for back-country conditions.
Temperatures on Monday are predicted to range from minus two degrees to three degrees.
Superintendent John Klepczarek told Sydney radio 2GB on Monday his family expected him to make contact on Sunday.
"But nobody has heard from him at this stage and we are having no luck with his mobile phone," he said.
- with AAP
I am a trainee at The Canberra Times. I currently cover breaking news, as well as an assortment of other random topics. I previously worked in digital news. Email tips or cute dog videos to lanie.tindale@canberratimes.com.au.
I am a trainee at The Canberra Times. I currently cover breaking news, as well as an assortment of other random topics. I previously worked in digital news. Email tips or cute dog videos to lanie.tindale@canberratimes.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.