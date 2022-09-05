The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Canberra skier missing for two days in NSW Snowy Mountains

LT
By Lanie Tindale
Updated September 5 2022 - 5:16am, first published 2:45am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A 23-year-old Canberra cross-country skier missing in the NSW Snowy Mountains has spent two nights in freezing conditions.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
LT

Lanie Tindale

Trainee

I am a trainee at The Canberra Times. I currently cover breaking news, as well as an assortment of other random topics. I previously worked in digital news. Email tips or cute dog videos to lanie.tindale@canberratimes.com.au.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.