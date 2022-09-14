In her method of gardening her images, Trevillian creates colourful patterned designs that have a lovely ornamental quality. There was a time when terms like "pattern" and "ornamental" were the kiss of death in any discussion of serious art. However, in the discussion of Trevillian's art these should be viewed as positive comments and completely appropriate. In her digital print on cotton, Canberra birds and flowers, 2022, there is an almost flat ornamental surface where a vine-like pattern is created with gum nuts, banksia pods and all different types of native and exotic flowers and within this are juxtaposed a plethora of brightly coloured birds.