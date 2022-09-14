Annie Trevillian: Patterning: Surface design projects. Megalo Print Gallery. Until October 8. megalo.org.
There are quite a few veteran artists in Canberra with established national reputations. However, Annie Trevillian, who turns 70 next year, was actually born in Canberra - she was here "before the lake". Her grandparents moved from Queanbeyan to live in Canberra in 1923, so by most definitions she is a local or at least almost a local.
Apart from an intimate knowledge of the Canberra area, Trevillian to some extent has for many years been obsessed with the local environment, especially flowers and trees and subsequently birds in the garden and the bush. She has also been involved in major commissions, such as the design of the Canberra Centenary Tapestry, where she researched in considerable detail and then depicted the evolving history of Canberra's built environment.
Although Trevillian is best known as an artist who creates textile designs and she taught in the ANU Textiles Workshop from 1992 to 2011, she has also been a member of Megalo for almost four decades. To honour one of their longest-serving members, Megalo is staging this extensive exhibition that interrogates Trevillian's art practice.
Trevillian frequently draws directly from the motif employing watercolours, gouache, acrylics, coloured pencils, graphite and crayons to create her basic images. In the exhibition, there are several gatherings of these sketches and paintings shown under the title of "original ideas". These images are then digitally scanned and "cleaned up" in Photoshop where they can be manipulated layer by layer to create the pattern that the artist has in mind.
Trevillian explains something of her process: "In Photoshop I gardened. I planted my newly painted images, I cleaned them, I coaxed them into healthy looking motifs, I moved them around and gave them more light and breathing space. I bunched them together or weeded them out. I pruned and propagated. I enjoyed their uniqueness. I adored their overall beauty and ability to create pleasure. I cajoled them into a landscape based on my own observations from my studio window. I patterned my backyard and it told a story of my time during lockdown. It is movable, changing, surprising and so, so satisfying."
In her method of gardening her images, Trevillian creates colourful patterned designs that have a lovely ornamental quality. There was a time when terms like "pattern" and "ornamental" were the kiss of death in any discussion of serious art. However, in the discussion of Trevillian's art these should be viewed as positive comments and completely appropriate. In her digital print on cotton, Canberra birds and flowers, 2022, there is an almost flat ornamental surface where a vine-like pattern is created with gum nuts, banksia pods and all different types of native and exotic flowers and within this are juxtaposed a plethora of brightly coloured birds.
There is no attempt made at botanical or ornithological accuracy beyond the record of the specific specimen and they are brought together for the purposes of design to create a pleasing pattern. It is a riotous polychrome pattern that is of this place and more particularly of Trevillian's imagination and pattern sense.
A number of other digital prints are exhibited under the title Backyard Toile, where the bush has been domesticated and happy magpies wander amongst pumpkins. Some of these prints are presented as "wallpaper samples" printed on vinyl on considerable lengths running from ceiling to floor in the gallery space.
Trevillian is a peculiar home-grown Canberra phenomenon in the printmaking/textile scene where the local environment is celebrated with a patterned polychrome brilliance.
