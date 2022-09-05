'Everywhere reminds me of him': Hughes home hits the market after more than 50 years

When Maria Klein drives around Canberra, she is reminded of her father.
Coming to Australia from Italy in 1955, her father brought with him unmatched skill in stonemasonry that would be employed throughout Canberra, starting with the construction of his family home.
In 1968, Klein's father built their home in Hughes, and his trademark skills were - and still remain - on full display.
Now, the long-time family home at 12 Spence Place has hit the market after 54 years.
"His stonework was his personal legacy that he has left behind," she said.
"He had leased a quarry out in Majura, where most of the sandstone in Canberra came from at the time.
"He helped to build some of Canberra's storm water drains as well, so a lot of the stonework you see driving around Canberra is Dad's work."
Maria's father passed away in 2017, and the family is now parting with the home.
Houses in Red Hill, Deakin, Farrer as well as Hughes were built by Klein's father, including a home nearby.
Selling agent Ryan Thomas of Blackshaw Woden said one of the main drawcards for potential buyers was the location and elevation.
"With the view it has and backing onto a reserve too, it's a pretty sought-after piece of land," he said.
"The property was also renovated in 1989, and it's got the size buyers would want and has been looked after all its life, so it has been attractive to people so far."
However, Klein said the views were a lot different when the home was initially built more than 50 years ago.
"At the time, Hughes was one of the outer suburbs of Canberra and we could see cows in the pastures," she said.
"My mum used to complain and say, 'I don't want to live in the country, I want to live in the city', and we still laugh to this day saying, 'Mum, you did end up living in the middle of the city'.
"We have always loved looking over the mountains and the Brindabellas ... my brother and I have many happy memories of building cubbyhouses and playing out there."
Newer additions to the home include a studio downstairs, with the capabilities of using it as a rental, or a retreat space for the kids, Thomas said.
A lot of the attention towards the home has come from growing or large families.
"Interest has mainly been from families in the area, as well as people that want to move into Hughes," he said.
"It is the next best spot to the Inner South, and also has access to schools... at the moment, people really want to be in Hughes.
"Backing onto that reserve, and the amazing views the home has from the front, are just the beginning of what makes this such an attractive property."
