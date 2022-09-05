Starting Joel Selwood and Patrick Dangerfield on the bench in a final would have been considered crazy in previous seasons, but Chris Scott and his coaching staff knew what they were doing.
This is the new Geelong way with a selfless approach evident. Along with a revamped game style featuring slicker ball movement and more emphasis on forward-half pressure, the roles of Selwood and Dangerfield have been redefined.
This year the workload in Geelong's midfield has been more evenly spread, with the Cats no longer as reliant on the duo. But their influence, particularly in a tough, hard-fought qualifying final, should not be underestimated in Geelong's epic qualifying final triumph over Collingwood.
Selwood showed the way, the skipper picking up crucial possessions and clearances in the final quarter. Dangerfield was also important in the end with an equal game-high eight clearances.
The veterans will benefit from another week's break and should be ready to make another big impact in the preliminary final.
Gary Rohan has copped plenty of criticism for his underwhelming finals record with two clubs, so he deserves all the plaudits coming his way.
In his 24th final, the veteran forward originally from Cobden produced his greatest display on the September stage as he played a key role in breaking the Cats' run of four consecutive qualifying final defeats.
Rohan, 31, had booted only 16 goals in his previous 23 finals and his contribution of three goals as well as handing off the match sealer to Max Holmes was so important in such a tight contest.
All of his assets - speed with the ability to exert tackling pressure and strength in the aerial contests - were on full display, complementing the Cats' All-Australian duo of Tom Hawkins and Jeremy Cameron.
It's hard enough for any defence to quell Geelong's two match-winners. While Darcy Moore did a superb job on Hawkins, Cameron kept the Cats in the game when the Pies were dominating early and bobbed up at crucial times with his pinpoint disposal and conversions.
Melbourne's lack of discipline proved costly in its qualifying final loss to Sydney and coach Simon Goodwin will demand a much better effort against Brisbane this week.
While it wasn't the only reason for the Demons' demise, Goodwin was angry about the three goals they conceded with free kicks.
With Lion Oscar McInerney sidelined, Melbourne will have a big advantage in the ruck, but losing Christian Petracca would be a huge blow if he does not recover from injury. The Demons will be tempted to bring back Tom McDonald after a long injury layoff, but it would be risky as reports indicate he is still underdone.
Amid the disappointment of being eliminated in heartbreaking fashion, it was understandable for Richmond coach Damien Hardwick to focus on the AFL's imperfect video review system in his post-game media conference. While the decision to overturn key forward Tom Lynch's goal late in the final proved costly, Hardwick's bleat about the technology was merely a distraction from his team's errors.
The elimination final provided a snapshot of the Tigers' season with a combination of crucial skill errors, undisciplined acts and poor decision-making contributing to the result.
They demonstrated an inability to close out games this season and the experience of co-captain Dylan Grimes, who had a superb record on livewire Lion Charlie Cameron, was sadly missed as the defence leaked too many goals.
Richmond's major issues are in the midfield. Toby Nankervis dominated the hit-outs, but the Tigers were smashed in the clearances.
They rely heavily on Dion Prestia, who is prone to soft-tissue injuries at this stage of his career.
On a positive note, the Tigers can take heart from the development of several young players including Noah Cumberland, Josh Gibcus, Ben Miller, Maurice Rioli Jr and Jack Ross.
Despite Hardwick's confidence about Dustin Martin staying at Punt Rd, the speculation continues about a move north and it would not surprise to see the triple Norm Smith medallist in different colours in 2023.
Shane Edwards and Kane Lambert are gone, but veterans Trent Cotchin and Jack Riewoldt remain valuable contributors and are likely to stay on.
After another finals capitulation in Perth, the Western Bulldogs returned to Melbourne licking their wounds after being eliminated by Fremantle with coach Luke Beveridge under renewed pressure and scrutiny.
Facing the formidable Dockers unit without key midfielder Tom Liberatore was always a difficult task, but the Bulldogs surrendered a match-winning lead as their frailties at both ends of the ground were exposed.
The Dogs sneaked into the finals on percentage and there was a heavy dependence on Liberatore and skipper Marcus Bontempelli to ignite them in the midfield. Their defence is undersized and easily exploited, making the decision to trade Lewis Young to Carlton all the more perplexing. Allowing Patrick Lipinski to leave and enjoy success at Collingwood was another strange move.
While Jamarra Ugle-Hagan and Sam Darcy will benefit from their exposure, too much was left to Aaron Naughton in attack.
SEMI-FINAL TIPS: Melbourne by 18 points; Collingwood by 10 points
Howard Kotton has been a journalist for 43 years, working in various parts of Australia and overseas on assignment. He has spent the past 13 years as a senior journalist with the AFL Record and has co-written two books on former AFL players David Rhys-Jones and Warwick Capper
