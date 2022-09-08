Orange artist Colleen Southwell's exhibition Repose will open on Saturday, September 10 at Suki & Hugh Gallery in Bungendore. Her three-dimensional works reflect botanical, entomological and ornithological elements. Each piece combines detailed drawing in pigment, watercolour, fine gauge wire, gently manipulated paper and occasional found materials. These fragile pieces are mounted using entomology pins, giving the appearance of floating and employing shadow as a transient feature of the work. The works include nests, branches and flowers. Drinks with the artist from 3pm-5pm on Saturday September 10. Free, bookings essential via susan@sukihugh.com.au. The exhibition will run until October 16. See: sukihugh.com.au.
Queanbeyan photographer Hilary Wardhaugh has won this year's Maggie Diaz Photography Prize, run by Brightspace Gallery in Melbourne, for her self-portrait Waiting For Results. Wardhaugh was diagnosed with breast cancer and took a series of self-portraits before her successful surgery including this one. In 2017 she won the People's Choice award in the same competition.
Timberlake Wertenbaker's award-winning play is based on the novel The Playmaker by Thomas Keneally. Directed by Karen Vickery, it's the story of the first piece of Western theatre performed in Australia. In 1789 in the rudimentary penal colony that became Sydney, a young lieutenant works with convicts to bring Farquhar's The Recruiting Officer to life under the eye of Governor Phillip and facing opposition from colleagues and disruptions from his motley crew of actors. It's on at Canberra Rep Theatre (Theatre 3) until September 24. See: canberrarep.org.au.
Now on at M16 are two new solo exhibitions and two new group exhibitions, running until September 25. On Saturday September 10 at 2pm, FLORILEGIA artist Kerry Shepherdson will conduct an artist talk with fellow M16 studio artists Di Broomhall, Fiona Little and Meelan Oh concerning collective conceptions of cohesive artwork practice. A Feminine Perspective by Hedda Photography Group, Dressed for Desire by Lauren McCartney, Still Life by Studio MAP (Junior Students) and A Moment of Contemplation by Meelan Oh are also on show. See: https://www.m16artspace.com.au.
At Canberra Contemporary Art Space in Parkes is this exhibition curated by Alexander Boynes, inspired by American avant-garde composer John Cage. The exhibition includes a largescale wall painting by Ham Darroch, an interactive technology-based work by Nicci Haynes, "silent sculptures" by Kensuke Todo, and chance-based drawing installations by Kate Vassallo, alongside visual notations and The Decibel Complete John Cage Variations ScorePlayer by Decibel New Music Ensemble. Until October 23. See: ccas.com.au.
Esther Hannaford will be performing Praise Dolly: A Celebration of the Music of Dolly Parton at the Canberra Theatre on December 1. See: livenation.com.au.
Rossini's classic comic opera - you'll know the overture and Largo al Factotum - gets a contemporary twist in this new Opera Australia touring production. Canberra Theatre, September 15 to 17. See: canberratheatrecentre.com.au.
Edward Albee's play Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf? is a lacerating tragicomedy about two couples who spend a long night drinking and revealing harsh truths about themselves. Free-Rain's production is on at ACT HUB until September 17. See: acthub.com.au.
Free-Rain's production of the classic Lerner and Loewe musical My Fair Lady is on at the Queanbeyan Performing Arts Centre until September 25. See: theq.net.au.
Julian Larnarch's satire deals with the murky world of university student politics. This Canberra Youth Theatre production is on at the Playhouse on Saturday September 10 at 2pm and 7.30pm. See: canberratheatrecentre.com.au.
As arts reporter I am interested in and cover a wide range of areas - film, visual art, theatre and music, among others - to tell readers about what's coming and happening in the vibrant and varied world of the arts in Canberra. Email: ron.cerabona@canberratimes.com.au
