Timberlake Wertenbaker's award-winning play is based on the novel The Playmaker by Thomas Keneally. Directed by Karen Vickery, it's the story of the first piece of Western theatre performed in Australia. In 1789 in the rudimentary penal colony that became Sydney, a young lieutenant works with convicts to bring Farquhar's The Recruiting Officer to life under the eye of Governor Phillip and facing opposition from colleagues and disruptions from his motley crew of actors. It's on at Canberra Rep Theatre (Theatre 3) until September 24. See: canberrarep.org.au.

