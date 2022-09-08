The Canberra Times
Capital Life, September 10, 2022: The Barber of Seville, Our Country's Good and more are on this week

Ron Cerabona
Ron Cerabona
September 8 2022 - 2:00am
Colleen Southwell: Branch Dwellers #1, 2022. Picture supplied

Repose in Bungendore

Orange artist Colleen Southwell's exhibition Repose will open on Saturday, September 10 at Suki & Hugh Gallery in Bungendore. Her three-dimensional works reflect botanical, entomological and ornithological elements. Each piece combines detailed drawing in pigment, watercolour, fine gauge wire, gently manipulated paper and occasional found materials. These fragile pieces are mounted using entomology pins, giving the appearance of floating and employing shadow as a transient feature of the work. The works include nests, branches and flowers. Drinks with the artist from 3pm-5pm on Saturday September 10. Free, bookings essential via susan@sukihugh.com.au. The exhibition will run until October 16. See: sukihugh.com.au.

