1 Great Expectations: Budding Entertainment returns with its first production of the year, an adaptation of Charles Dickens' classic 1861 novel. Adapted by Kirsty Zane and directed by Rhys Hekimian, it's a 60-minute version of the story of Pip, an orphan who, over the course of his childhood and youth, encounters a range of colourful characters including the convict Magwitch and the jilted Miss Havisham as he tries to improve his life. It's on at Belconnen Theatre from September 10 to 17. Bookings: buddingentertainment.com.