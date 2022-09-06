1 Great Expectations: Budding Entertainment returns with its first production of the year, an adaptation of Charles Dickens' classic 1861 novel. Adapted by Kirsty Zane and directed by Rhys Hekimian, it's a 60-minute version of the story of Pip, an orphan who, over the course of his childhood and youth, encounters a range of colourful characters including the convict Magwitch and the jilted Miss Havisham as he tries to improve his life. It's on at Belconnen Theatre from September 10 to 17. Bookings: buddingentertainment.com.
2 Canberra Moon Festival: Moon Festival (aka Mid-Autumn Festival) in the lunar calendar celebrates harvest and reunion in many Asian cultures. CMF intends to present the concept of "One Community, One World, One Big Family" to the capital city. This event will bring City Walk to life with lion and dragon dances, kung fu and sand art performances, DTD Crew Dance Studio's Heels Dance Movements and music from lots of local bands. See: canberramoonfestival.com.au.
Advertisement
3 Bricks @ Woden: If you're a fan of those brightly coloured interlocking bricks, whatever your age, here's a treat for you. LEGO creators both local and interstate will be displaying their creations at The Woden School, 127 Denison Street, Deakin on Saturday from 9am to 4pm and Sunday from 9am to 2pm. Entry: $5/child, $10/adult or $20.00/family. All money raised will used by the school for projects that directly benefit the students. There will also be a barbecue, stalls and family friendly activities. See: thewodens.act.edu.au.
4 Lifeline Book Fair: At Exhibition Park in Canberra from Friday, September 9 to Sunday, September 11, the bookfair has a wide range of fiction and non-fiction books, including rare books and collectables, children's books, textbooks and foreign language books. You'll also find magazines and pamphlets, sheet music, comics, maps and atlases, talking books, records and CDs, DVDs, games and jigsaws. Proceeds raise money for the 24-hour phone crisis line. Entry via gold coin donation or tap and go available. See: lifelinecanberra.org.au.
5 Rufino and the Coconuts: The magical marooned misfits of voodoo groove return to Smith's Alternative for the first time in 2022, bouncing off the tail of their debut album Centroturist. Rufino, crooner and violinist, renowned for his work internationally with Mikelangelo and the Black Sea Gentlemen, presents his show of "tropical noir" with a nine-piece band to stir the bones. Rufino and the Coconuts will have two performances on Saturday, September 10, at 6.30pm (tickets $25) and 9pm (tickets $30). See: smithsalternative.com.
As arts reporter I am interested in and cover a wide range of areas - film, visual art, theatre and music, among others - to tell readers about what's coming and happening in the vibrant and varied world of the arts in Canberra. Email: ron.cerabona@canberratimes.com.au
As arts reporter I am interested in and cover a wide range of areas - film, visual art, theatre and music, among others - to tell readers about what's coming and happening in the vibrant and varied world of the arts in Canberra. Email: ron.cerabona@canberratimes.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.