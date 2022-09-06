The Canberra Times
Weekender September 9 to 11, 2022: Lifeline Bookfair, Great Expectations and more

September 6 2022 - 2:00pm
Cast members of Great Expectations. Photo by Sanjeta Sridhar

1 Great Expectations: Budding Entertainment returns with its first production of the year, an adaptation of Charles Dickens' classic 1861 novel. Adapted by Kirsty Zane and directed by Rhys Hekimian, it's a 60-minute version of the story of Pip, an orphan who, over the course of his childhood and youth, encounters a range of colourful characters including the convict Magwitch and the jilted Miss Havisham as he tries to improve his life. It's on at Belconnen Theatre from September 10 to 17. Bookings: buddingentertainment.com.

Arts reporter

As arts reporter I am interested in and cover a wide range of areas - film, visual art, theatre and music, among others - to tell readers about what's coming and happening in the vibrant and varied world of the arts in Canberra. Email: ron.cerabona@canberratimes.com.au

