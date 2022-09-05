The Canberra Times
Summernats attendee Karawera Rerekura pleads guilty to causing grievous bodily harm

Olivia Ireland
Olivia Ireland
September 5 2022 - 7:30pm
Karawera Rerekura, who has pleaded guilty to a single charge. Picture Facebook

A Summernats attendee has admitted breaking another man's jaw during a burnout show at the popular car festival in January.

Olivia Ireland

Olivia Ireland

