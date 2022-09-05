The best way to attract more workers is to pay them more

Where can an old chap pass a few pleasant hours? Where can he buy something he just might need at some time? Where have those great places, BBC Hardware, Pauls, Mitre 10, and Magnet Mart gone? What pleasant ways they were to wile away the time. Go to one, "not what I want (need?)", next: "Yes, and maybe I could take one of those as well". "Perhaps I should take a few more. Wish I had".