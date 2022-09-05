The best way to attract more workers is to pay them more

The editorial "Megaphone summit is a call to arms" (canberratimes.com.au, September 3) says Australia has a near record level of unemployment and has staff shortages in hospitals and nursing homes.
That rhetoric implies that Australia needs to increase migrant intakes to ease skilled staff shortages and that Australia cannot train hospital and nursing home workers. Is that true?
The implication that unemployment is not a problem because there's a shortage of labour is contradicted by the editorial quoting Minister for Social Services Amanda Rishworth as saying more than 300,000 Australians are unemployed, underemployed or have the capacity to work additional hours.
As inflation and the cost of living continue to skyrocket, while wages and salaries have remained depressed for decades, it is surprising that this "jobs and skills summit" didn't highlight the real cause of staff shortages in hospitals and nursing homes; namely inadequate wages and sub-optimum conditions of employment.
Arguably those workplaces are vital to Australians' health and welfare and such work should be performed by properly remunerated Australians not imported cheap foreign labour.
Why is that not a core issue in this debate?
If Australian governments and employers continue failing to ensure that hospitals, nursing homes and childcare workplaces are adequately serviced by well paid Australian employees, what is the point of the Summit?
Nurses and childcare workers could be forgiven for thinking that the Summit is designed to continue importation of migrant labour to depress wages, salaries and conditions for them and other Australian workers.
It is getting to the stage where you have to undertake a personal and vehicle risk assessment before venturing out onto Canberra roads.
The number of long standing and unrepaired, unsatisfactorily patched up or new potholes is not only depressing. It is dangerous to all road users and their vehicles.
The ACT government can use all the appropriately worded, intelligence-insulting excuses its bureaucrats can come up with, but enough is enough. Rate payers of Canberra, unite.
Thanks to Jonathan Miller (50 years since Limits of Growth, why can't we believe unlimited growth cannot be sustained, canberratimes.com.au, September 3) for reminding us of the 50th anniversary of the Limits to Growth report from the Club of Rome.
As he notes, the project ran projections for nine scenarios including the standard run scenario which assumed continuation of existing policies; especially ongoing growth in consumption. It found that "industrial and food production would peak in the first half of this century and then steadily drop off, leading to global population decline". The overall message from the report was: "once sustainable limits are exceeded, contraction is inevitable".
Both CSIRO's Graham Turner In 2008 and Gaya Herrington from KPMG US in 2020 found that the standard run was still on track. Herrington projected that economic growth would peak around 2040 and then collapse.
As Miller notes, gross domestic product (GDP) growth can in theory continue indefinitely through productivity improvements, but there are clear physical limitations such as agricultural yields being constrained by biology. Yet governments worldwide have economic growth as their foremost policy goal. Miller is quite right: we need to move away from our fixation with economic growth if we are to reach settlement with our 'magnificent but fragile Australian natural environment that sustains us'.
Perhaps Andrew Leigh and his neo-classical economist colleagues could take note.
Australia Post should be able to take on a banking licence and even be allowed to expand into a public bank, an idea that has been floated by Bob Katter for some time.
Australia Post's new business model would not be doing so well in disadvantaged areas, threatening the closure of these post offices over time. Adding full-service banking to its business would be attractive for such clients and ensure its viability among them.
As a senior driver who learned the road rules many decades ago - for both drivers and pedestrians - I am amazed to see the number of adults who believe and trust that drivers will give way to them as they approach pedestrian crossings with their heads in a mobile phone.
On Brisbane Avenue last week on two crossings two adults just walked straight out in front of me having not looked up for at least the previous 10 metres.
Obviously, they trust drivers to obey the rule about giving way at pedestrian crossings. I wouldn't. When I was younger, I was taught as a pedestrian, one looks right, looks left and the right again. If clear, then cross the road. Worse, there are young mums with prams tempting fate and the life of their child doing the same thing. The word used to be Kamikaze.
As a native Canberran I have long taken exception to people using the word "Canberra" to negatively describe the comings and goings of our elected representatives as they conduct their day to day business in houses of the Federal Parliament.
I was surprised to see in our The Canberra Times (September 5), Broelman suggesting that Canberra has no spine. I suppose that what was intended was to assert that there are no spines on Capital Hill, an assertion that I would agree with.
Your correspondent (Letters, September 5), worries the Voice may be diminished "through being thrust down our throats".
I agree, but only when the thrusting is from those who misunderstand and, sometimes deliberately, misrepresent the aims of the Voice which are to honour and embrace, through Constitutional recognition, the unique cultural heritage and consequent rights of our first Australians (which are based on expert legal opinion).
It is also to ensure practical implementation through an ongoing advisory-only "voice" on matters of importance to the welfare of Indigenous Australians. Implementation of all elements of the Uluru Statement; Voice, Truth, Treaty would benefit all Australians and surely don't need thrusting down our throats.
I believe three questions will decide any referendum on The Voice.
Is it needed, considering indigenous Australians already have a federal minister and department, representation at state level, land councils and such? Is it racist to create an organisation exclusively on the grounds of genetic and cultural background? And is it divisive to give special preference to that group over the rest of us?
It's that simple. Most people won't join in the esoteric legal debate, but when they ask themselves these questions the referendum will fail.
Michaelia Cash has said she doesn't want to be in the same room as "union thugs". Peter Dutton raises the fear of unions forcing small businesses into making unwanted decisions.
What the Opposition forgets is that unions are made up of ordinary workers, both male and female, whose wages have significantly declined in the past decade. Many of these workers have been underpaid, have had their wages stolen, or have been expected to work hours of unpaid overtime.
In criticising the unions Mr Dutton and Ms Cash are criticising the workers for simply wanting more effective ways to negotiate adequate payment and conditions for their work.
The Labor government, with its across-industry bargaining reform, is simply trying to make the working lives of ordinary people more tenable by providing a means whereby they can improve their wages and working conditions.
M Flint (Letters, September 4) says that Don Batcheli (Letters, September 2) "thinks that over 720,000 people still collecting unemployment benefits at the expense of working taxpayers" is "an excellent example of the free market at work". Flint reminds us that it is "those working in private enterprise and those willing to make it work" who feed other people.
People collecting unemployment benefits is actually an excellent example of socialism at work. It allows "those working in free enterprise" to sell food to unemployed people. In a free market society unemployed people would beg, steal or starve.
Where can an old chap pass a few pleasant hours? Where can he buy something he just might need at some time? Where have those great places, BBC Hardware, Pauls, Mitre 10, and Magnet Mart gone? What pleasant ways they were to wile away the time. Go to one, "not what I want (need?)", next: "Yes, and maybe I could take one of those as well". "Perhaps I should take a few more. Wish I had".
Andrew Barr says a stadium would only be used 20 or 30 times a year by the two rugby codes. During all his global stadium fact-finding trips did no one mention stadium concerts?
I was amused by the letter from David Barker (Letters, August 29) on ministerial appointments. The difference to Morrison is that with Gough there was no secrecy. Gough told us loud and clear. We called it "the two man dictatorship". They got on with doing things that needed urgent attention while Gough went about selecting the Cabinet.
People all over the world are dying from starvation and thirst. Meanwhile, in other parts of the World there are food and water fights, like in Italy and Thailand. Don't talk to me about tax cuts for the rich.
One point missed in Jeff Dunn's excellent article "New strategy needed to boost early detection of prostate cancer" (canberratimes.com.au, September 1) is that other important tests can be done at the same time. I can speak from personal experience as a while ago I had a negative PSA test but other issues were found needing attention.
Has anyone else noticed an increasing number of reports in the newspapers and on television of perfect storms?
The Greens' Adam Bandt, who welcomes support for Aborigines, ought to recognise that American former basketball champion Shaquille O'Neal, who backs Indigenous causes, is an African-American occupying Native American Land.
David Barker (Letters, August 29) asked "how good is that?" in noting Whitlam held 13 portfolios and Barnard held 14 portfolios in the early days of the 1972 Labor government. My recollections are that the government worked fairly well, pending the selection and swearing in of the full cabinet.
I can't stand it anymore. The proof is not in the pudding. The proof of the pudding is in the eating. Get it right.
The Canberra Times sports journalists should remember the old adage: "if the referee makes a ruling you don't like, you wear it, and get on with the game.
