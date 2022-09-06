Robert says debt should not be an excuse for inaction: "It's not so much that Jim Chalmers keeps banging on about the trillion dollars of Liberal (actually some of it is Labor's) debt, as that he talks about it at all. Remember the other lot used to go on about 'debt and deficit' until the pandemic hit and they 'discovered' that they can spend as much as they need to (which Labor at least tacitly supported). So it beggars belief that Labor is now picking up that mantra. Let's remember that the debt is largely owed to the Reserve Bank, which at the end of the day, we own. And the RBA will always honour a government cheque. So yes, it's important to keep an eye of the debt. But don't use it as an excuse for not doing what you were elected to do: act on climate, act on poor wages, act on aged and disability care, act to make Australia a fairer society, etc. Who knows, if we fix some of those things the trillion dollar Liberal/Labor debt might start to take care of itself."