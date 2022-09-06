This is a sample of The Echidna newsletter sent out each weekday morning. To sign up for FREE, go to theechidna.com.au
Anthony, Anthony, Anthony ... who thought it a good idea to post to social media under your name triumphalist rubbish declaring "We're delivering the biggest increase to the pension in 30 years"? Fact is, you're not delivering it all; it's a routine twice-yearly indexation quite independent of your government. And the other fact? It's only the largest indexation increase in three decades because inflation is at record levels. Something to crow about? I don't think so.
Advertisement
As for the increases themselves, they're pitiful. For JobSeeker recipients, the rise amounts to $1.78 a day. Not even two bucks. The Age and Disability Support Pensions, along with the Carer Payment will all rise by $38.90 a fortnight for singles and $58.80 a fortnight for couples. Remember before the election, Anthony, when you were flashing that dollar coin around? Saying it wasn't much to ask for an hourly increase to the minimum wage? Even that would amount to eight bucks a day, or $40 a week. And again, you crowed about that in your 100-day report card, even though it was a decision made independent of your government. Remember also when you promised your government would leave no one behind? Well it seems until May next year at the earliest, if you believe Home Affairs Minister Clare O'Neil, that's exactly what you're doing when it comes to JobSeeker recipients by not lifting their base entitlement.
Let's look at your pay for a moment, Anthony. It went up 2.75 per cent on July 1, in a decision also independent of government. You now receive over $564,000 a year while garden variety backbenchers rake in $217,060 - and that's before their allowances. Even the lowest of the low MP is estimated to earn more than 96 per cent of men and 98 per cent of women in Australia. Even more galling is the fact their hands will be out for that hefty Stage 3 tax cut which is coming down the pipe. You know, the tax cut you keep saying you won't be scrapping.
Also coming down the pipe today is an interest rate hike most tea leaf readers believe will be 50 basis points. That will add a couple of hundred a month to the average mortgage and trickle down in higher rents for those on the bottom of the food chain. The extra few bucks this indexation provides will not meet those higher rents.
Anthony, we all remember your log cabin story of growing up in public housing, being raised by a single mum, knowing how tough it is. It raised a lump in the throat, it really did. But now you're in the top job, it's beginning to look as if you might have forgotten your own story.
Trying to polish the welfare turd as your own doing makes it all ring a little hollow. You can do better.
HAVE YOUR SAY: Could you live on $48 a day? Are our politicians overpaid? Are they in touch with the real world? Should the pension be increased even further? Email us: echidna@theechidna.com.au
SHARE THE LOVE: If you enjoy The Echidna, forward it to a friend so they can sign up, too.
IN CASE YOU MISSED IT:
- Australians have lost a total of $11.4 billion to the pokies in a single year, a report shows. More than 3.3 million people used gambling machines in NSW, Victoria, Queensland, South Australia, and Tasmania in 2021 and 2022. They each lost an average of $3429 in the past year, according to data compiled from Monash University's Gambling and Social Determinants Unit.
- The Australian vehicle market has posted its best August result for five years, with a 17 per cent surge in demand as sales of electric cars hit record levels. The Federal Chamber of Automotive Industries says 95,256 new vehicles were retailed last month, up from 81,199 in the same month last year, the best August result since 2017. Sales of electric cars accounted for 4.4 per cent of total demand, the best monthly result for battery-powered vehicles in Australia.
- A newly-elected MP has shared her journey to Federal Parliament after arriving in Australia as a refugee of the Vietnam War. Independent MP Dai Le made history at the May election when she beat Labor's candidate, former senator Kristina Keneally, and won the southwest Sydney seat of Fowler. In her first speech to parliament, Ms Le said her electorate was tired of being taken for granted by the major parties.
THEY SAID IT: "Retirement at 65 is ridiculous. When I was 65 I still had pimples." - George Burns
YOU SAID IT: Jim Chalmers' shopworn line, "We're heaving under a trillion dollars of Liberal debt", annoying talking points and ads which stick in your brain.
Trevor says: "Can't we ever escape the nauseating partisan blame game? It was, after all, the government's need to spend our way out of crisis. Shape up, Labor."
Chris cautions, "Always remember Jim Chalmers is a political scientist PhD before he is a graduate economist. 'Likeable' up to a point, maybe, but a bit slimy too."
Stephanie is disappointed: "Sadly, Albo and his crew seem to be falling into the same old same old as every other government. He promised change and he promised action, well now is the time for both, the time for blaming the Liberals is over. What we need and deserve is leadership and positive action. As for annoying advertising, back in the UK in the 90s there was the most annoying advert for a uPVC double glazing company whose strapline was BOGOF (buy one get one free). He said it over and over again, "You buy one, you get one free, I say, you buy one you get one free". It was on 20 times each night and now I've thought about it, it will be in my head all day. Thanks, John! Seriously, keep up the good work. Between The Echidna and John Cadogan who needs television?"
Daniel, who cheekily points to The Echidna's standing and thus repetitive prompt for readers to share the love and forward the newsletter to a friend, says this about the koel: "As an avid ornithologist, I travel the world snapping pictures of exotic birds. I love birds. But when it comes to the male eastern koel, either in the middle of the night, or during the day, I'd prefer to reach for 'the shottie' than the camera. It's a plain black bird, with red eyes, about the size of a crow. Their red eyes are the give away. As for politicians with similar abrasive tendencies, the shottie also comes to mind. But, as all good Aussies know, they're not worth the effort - we have the ultimate joy to shoot their unfettered egos down at the ballot box."
Advertisement
Robert says debt should not be an excuse for inaction: "It's not so much that Jim Chalmers keeps banging on about the trillion dollars of Liberal (actually some of it is Labor's) debt, as that he talks about it at all. Remember the other lot used to go on about 'debt and deficit' until the pandemic hit and they 'discovered' that they can spend as much as they need to (which Labor at least tacitly supported). So it beggars belief that Labor is now picking up that mantra. Let's remember that the debt is largely owed to the Reserve Bank, which at the end of the day, we own. And the RBA will always honour a government cheque. So yes, it's important to keep an eye of the debt. But don't use it as an excuse for not doing what you were elected to do: act on climate, act on poor wages, act on aged and disability care, act to make Australia a fairer society, etc. Who knows, if we fix some of those things the trillion dollar Liberal/Labor debt might start to take care of itself."
Nigel wants to see the money: "I think Jim Chalmers should wheel out a trillion dollars in cold hard cash for the Australian public to see. When the police roll out a couple of tonnes of illicit drugs, the thought is 'That's a lot of drugs' but when they show the cash that is found and confiscated and you see the greenies and the pineapples, it just resonates more. In a time when electronic transactions are the new norm, seeing 'cold hard cash' brings a sobering reality to the argument."
Joan remembers a particularly annoying ad: "National Tiles and that nasally voice, takes the cake along with the kid who calls out 'Mum? [I can't understand who] wants your birthdate' and Mum drops the washing basket to rush over. I never can understand why a radio station would encourage us to listen to their podcasts. Do they really want you to turn the radio off and listen to the podcast from another time? Why would anyone want to try and watch four screens at the same time by subscribing to a "super duper" scheme where you can.do that? Far too much happening at the same time. No wonder our brains are addled and we forget stuff. 'Stop the world, I want to get off' comes to mind. Yes I like The Echidna too. Try and stay unbiased though." We do our best, Joan, to point the quills at whoever deserves it, regardless of the flag they're flying.
Bob offers: "Nothing new with political parties inheriting a debt when they gain office. There's good debt and there's bad debt, This one is good debt and it's a great deal bigger than most, but it was the result of a once-in-a-century event that required a massive injection of federal funds. Get over it, Jim. You knew about it beforehand, so move on. Political repetition is utterly irritating and boring. I usually switch off when ads come on. There's not much truth in advertising anyway, so they're mostly irritating and false. Only three ads stick in my mind, the first from long ago was the clipper ad for Harris coffee and tea. The second was the Ants Pants ad for ladies' knickers (with an echidna). And the third is the current ad for Colorbond steel roofing. The photography of Australiana is simply stunning."
Four decades in the media, working in print and television. Formerly editor of the South Coast Register and Milton Ulladulla Times. Based on the South Coast of NSW.
Four decades in the media, working in print and television. Formerly editor of the South Coast Register and Milton Ulladulla Times. Based on the South Coast of NSW.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.