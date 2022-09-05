Cost-of-living pressures continue to pinch but more than 4.7 million Australians struggling to cope are in line for a helping hand.
Australia's aged and disability support pensions, along with payments for carers, JobSeeker, ABSTUDY and rent assistance, will rise from September 20 to cover fast rising inflation. It's the largest in 30 years and the biggest rise to pensions in 12 years.
The consumer price index rose at an annual rate of 6.1 per cent in the June quarter, the fastest yearly growth since 2001.
The age pension, disability support pension and carer payment are all set to rise later this month by $38.90 a fortnight for singles to $1026.50 and $58.80 a fortnight for couples combined at $1547.60. The changes only apply to disability support pension recipients over the age pension age.
It comes as the Albanese government faces fresh pressure to relieve cost-of-living for households, and mortgage holders brace for another interest rate rise this week.
The Reserve Bank of Australia is tipped to raise the cash rate by as much as 50 basis points at a meeting on Tuesday, as it continues efforts to rein in surging inflation.
Motorists are then set to feel the pain of higher petrol prices with the temporary halving of the fuel excise set to expire at the end of this month.
However, the consumer watchdog will be on the lookout for unnecessary price hikes.
The reintroduction of the tax will see motorists pay an extra 25 cents per litre - including GST and indexing to inflation - from September 29.
The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission says it won't hesitate to act against anti-competitive behaviour.
"We will shortly be engaging with fuel wholesalers and retailers to say we do not expect to see uncharacteristic or abnormal wholesale and retail price increases in the days leading up to, and on the day of, or after, the reintroduction of the full rate of fuel excise," said chair Gina Cass-Gottlieb.
The consumer watchdog also warned petrol stations against false and misleading statements to consumers about why prices were increasing.
Meanwhile, the Australian vehicle market has posted its best August result for five years, with a 17 per cent surge in demand as sales of electric cars hit record levels.
The Federal Chamber of Automotive Industries says 95,256 new vehicles were retailed last month, up from 81,199 in the same month last year, the best August result since 2017.
Sales of electric cars accounted for 4.4 per cent of total demand, the best monthly result for battery-powered vehicles in Australia.
Hannah is a general reporter with The Canberra Times. She is currently covering the early breaking news shift and is ready to chase your morning headlines. Hannah started as a journalist with The Southern Highland News and The Goulburn Post before moving to the ACT. Twitter: @neale_hannah
