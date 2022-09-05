If, as some of its proponents fear, the private members bill reinstating the rights of the ACT and the Northern Territory to enact legislation on issues such as voluntary assisted dying (VAD) is defeated when it eventually gets to a vote in the Senate, it will be against the wishes of the vast majority of Australians.
On Monday, the first day on which Alicia Payne and Luke Gosling's bill was debated in the Senate, The Canberra Times published the results of polling that showed overwhelming support from around the country for Canberrans and Northern Territorians to have the same rights as the residents of the states.
Territorians are currently second class citizens thanks to the now 25-year old Andrews's Bill which limited the rights of their legislatures to pass laws on voluntary euthanasia.
That bill was rammed through by the Howard government in response to the Northern Territory's world leading euthanasia legislation which had been passed in 1995.
The legislation, which attracted international attention and praise, was just too much for the ultra-conservative Prime Minister who started work on dismantling it almost immediately after winning the 1996 election.
Now, a quarter of a century later, even members of his own party are saying that decision was an error.
Simon Birmingham, the Opposition Senate leader and that rarest of white unicorns, a moderate Liberal, said on Monday that the Andrews Bill "should never have been passed in the first place".
"It was always anachronistic for the Commonwealth to have decided that the one limitation on the territories compared with the states would be on the question of voluntary euthanasia or voluntary assisted dying," Senator Birmingham said.
His views are shared by another conservative senator, the Nationals deputy leader Perin Davey. Senator Davey, unlike some of her colleagues on both sides of the chamber, "gets it" that this debate is about fairness and equity; not about euthanasia and voluntary assisted dying per se.
"We either support the territories governing and making laws for the peace, order and good government of their people, or we don't," she said. "I don't think it is fair [to let the Andrews Bill stand]."
Ms Davey went on to point out that as the states had 12 senators each compared to just two senators each for the ACT and the NT it would be pretty poor form for them to use their numbers to dictate to the territories. "I don't think we should be telling them what they can and can't do".
That line sums up the argument, which has unfortunately been allowed to morph into debate about VAD, in a nutshell. Nobody is asking federal parliamentarians to vote in favour of euthanasia; all ACT and NT residents want is for our own legislatures to be able to make that decision without outside interference.
Those senators who are opposing the motion to repeal the bill should look beyond their own narrow prejudices and park their ideological objections to VAD at the door of the chamber. They all come from states which have, in recent years, passed legislation enabling the terminally ill and in pain to die with dignity at a time and a place of their own choosing.
Given these senators were unable to interfere in the legitimate exercise of power by the governments of their home states why do think they have the right to meddle in the domestic affairs of the territories? To do so is nothing short of bullying.
The Andrews Bill was a classic example of legislative overreach. The time has come for it to be reversed in the name of equity and fairness.
