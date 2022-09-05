The Canberra Times
Home/Comment/Letters to the Editor

Majority support territory rights on VAD

By The Canberra Times
September 5 2022 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
John Howard was responsible for the assault on territory rights. Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong.

If, as some of its proponents fear, the private members bill reinstating the rights of the ACT and the Northern Territory to enact legislation on issues such as voluntary assisted dying (VAD) is defeated when it eventually gets to a vote in the Senate, it will be against the wishes of the vast majority of Australians.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Letters to the Editor
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.