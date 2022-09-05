The Canberra Hospital Auxiliary celebrates its 50th anniversary

Whether it was a for a packet of Mint Slices, or a pair of slippers; a toothbrush or a teddy bear. Or the all-important bags of red frogs; the Canberra Hospital auxiliary shop has been a source of comfort for patients, families and staff for generations.
The Hospital Auxiliary this year celebrates 50 years, raising more than $4 million over that time for medical equipment, staff scholarships and research.
Advertisement
The auxiliary services at the hospital included the shop and the library and the kiosk and book trolleys to the wards. The continuing impact of COVID means the library and trolley services have stopped but the shop goes on, mostly staffed by volunteers.
Health Minister Rachel Stephen-Smith on Monday joined celebrations for the 50th anniversary of the auxiliary services, the the cake adorned with red frogs, which the shop has always sold.
"Volunteers make all the difference to people in hospital," she said, adding that the auxiliary shop was not only at the physical heart of the hospital but its emotional one as well.
"It's an incredible contribution," Ms Stephen-Smith said.
The auxiliary's acting president Trevor Sharkie said it had raised money for projects from sending staff to conferences to vital medical equipment.
"It was something that we could look back on and feel good about what we're doing," he said.
Judith McNay, 88, has been an auxiliary volunteer for 20 years, introducing the flower roster.
"We had a trolley and jars and made sure we looked after the flowers people brought it," she said. "It was really lovely."
Carol Johnston, 83, has been an auxiliary volunteer for 34 years, including three years as president, including when the auxiliary raised its first $1 million. She has volunteered in the shop for many years.
"It's not only a place where they can buy things but there's also a lot of patients who don't have families here and they just want to come down and chat to you," she said.
"I think having that rapport with them is part of what the auxiliary is about. It's just being there to listen to them."
I like telling local stories with integrity. My greatest hope is that someone will read my story and turn to someone in a cafe or in the next cubicle or across the breakfast table and say, "Did you hear about this?" Email: megan.doherty@canberratimes.com.au
I like telling local stories with integrity. My greatest hope is that someone will read my story and turn to someone in a cafe or in the next cubicle or across the breakfast table and say, "Did you hear about this?" Email: megan.doherty@canberratimes.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.