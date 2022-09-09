Unique buildings chronicle high country history

In the same area stands a building from the space age. Though the Orroral Space Tracking Station is long gone (the various foundations have interpretative signage), the domed housing of the Orroral Geodetic Observatory is located up on the rugged ridge above the valley. Commissioned in 1975, it had a laser that was fired at the moon and satellites to gain information about Earth's surface. I visited the observatory in late 1993 and was given a tour by the friendly staff. The observatory's functions were later transferred to Mt Stromlo. Though the various outbuildings have gone, the observatory with its silver dome is certainly a distinctive element among the giant granite boulders of the ridge.