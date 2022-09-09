Unique buildings chronicle high country history

Much can be learned about our ACT high country's diverse history by having a look at a handful of its existing structures. Whether they are huts, homesteads or other buildings, they can inform us about how the mountains have been used.
In the Orroral Valley, for example, we can see the oldest and one of the most recent buildings in Namadgi. Orroral Homestead dates from the 1860s and is the oldest extant building in the park. Built by the McKeahnie family, it is a wonderful example of hand-cut vertical timber slab construction. The living room/bedroom wing survives, but there was a separate kitchen too just behind, as was typical of homesteads of the period. When the Oldfield family was managing the place until the late 1920s there was even a small school room at the back, as Tom and Ada Oldfield valued education and hired a teacher for their 11 children.
The 1930 woolshed built by later owner Andy Cunningham (who often flew his biplane, the Orroral Dingo, to the property) still stands a short distance upslope. As a senior curator in the 2000s, I had the good fortune to acquire for the National Museum of Australia a propeller associated with Andy's plane.
In the same area stands a building from the space age. Though the Orroral Space Tracking Station is long gone (the various foundations have interpretative signage), the domed housing of the Orroral Geodetic Observatory is located up on the rugged ridge above the valley. Commissioned in 1975, it had a laser that was fired at the moon and satellites to gain information about Earth's surface. I visited the observatory in late 1993 and was given a tour by the friendly staff. The observatory's functions were later transferred to Mt Stromlo. Though the various outbuildings have gone, the observatory with its silver dome is certainly a distinctive element among the giant granite boulders of the ridge.
If the original Gudgenby Homestead further south was still standing, it would be the oldest, having been built in the 1840s. But it was demolished in 1964 to make way for a modern brick home for owners Bill and Joan Bootes and their daughters. Bill's father Albert had bought Gudgenby in the late 1920s, but the family were absentee owners then, so they built a Hudson ready-cut cottage across the Gudgenby River as accommodation during their periodic visits, as the main homestead housed the manager and his family. (Incidentally it was a Hudson kit building which Douglas Mawson's team erected in Antarctica in 1912.) Gudgenby Cottage now functions as a residency for artists and others.
Part of the original Gudgenby Homestead does stand. It is in the grounds of the Namadgi Visitor Centre. There's a timber slab wall, with a fine collection of photos and explanatory text. It was a common practice to paste newspaper over the inside of slab walls to keep out the draughts that came in through the gaps, and a page from The Sydney Mail dated June 22, 1867 can still be seen on one slab. As part of the installation, a speaker was mounted to play extracts from oral history interviews that I recorded for the Kosciuszko Huts Association in 1990, and which are held in the National Library of Australia for all to hear.
High up on the Brindabellas, in the gap at the northern foot of Mt Gingera, stands Pryors Hut. Its purpose was singular - shelter for workers who were making the Alpine Botanic Garden. The alpine garden was an annexe to Canberra's botanic garden (now the Australian National Botanic Gardens) and was the brainchild of Lindsay Pryor. Pryor was head of Parks and Gardens and played a major role in getting the ANBG going. The alpine annexe served to preserve important alpine and sub-alpine plants, and to allow public visitation. Plantings were made and paths laid out. Sadly, the project languished amid competing demands. But the hut survives to tell this important story of botany in Australia's Alps.
At the other extreme is Sam Aboud's site in the far south-east of Namadgi. Aboud, associated with the ANU at the time, bought a grazing holding in the 1960s and built a simple hut. But the most distinctive feature was the outside toilet - a toilet bowl and cistern mounted completely out in the open! It is always a talking point for bushwalkers going past.
Two huts reflect changes in land tenure during the mid-20th century. Brothers Frank and Jack Oldfield held land in southern Gudgenby and had a high quality hut (more like a small weatherboard house) built there in 1954-55 for their periodic visits doing stockwork. Then the government resumed the land in the 1960s for a pine forest (since removed). But the brothers still had a nearby grazing lease on rugged Dry Creek, so, not wanting to risk erecting another quality building, they built a very basic corrugated iron hut known as Hospital Creek Hut. It reflects well the simple shelter needs of stockmen in the mountains - and the impact of government decisions!
Perhaps an appropriate place to finish is Westermans Homestead on Grassy Creek on the southern border. Built in 1916, it has distinctive scalloped bargeboards, and lathe and plaster walling internally. Like so many huts, it has seen volunteer conservation by the Kosciuszko Huts Association, working with ACT Parks and Conservation staff. Just up the hill is a small graveyard, wherein are buried a baby who died in the 1880s, and a Westerman daughter, Elizabeth Shiels, who died of tuberculosis in 1922. Elizabeth was buried in a coffin made from some of the house's ceiling boards. It is a fine resting place overlooking a very pretty valley.
