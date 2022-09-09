The Canberra Times
Subscriber

Unique buildings chronicle high country history

By Matthew Higgins
September 9 2022 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The 1964 Gudgenby Homestead at rear, and the 1920s Gudgenby Cottage in front. Picture by Matthew Higgins

Much can be learned about our ACT high country's diverse history by having a look at a handful of its existing structures. Whether they are huts, homesteads or other buildings, they can inform us about how the mountains have been used.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.