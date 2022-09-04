Greens leader Adam Bandt has threatened to sink any change to the Better Off Overall Test which leaves workers paid less than the award.
The government has softened its stance on the BOOT since last week's jobs and skills summit, where the nation's largest union and peak business body agreed to make workplace bargaining "simpler" and "fairer".
In opposition, Labor was hostile to proposed changes to the BOOT, which ensured workers cannot be left worse off under new enterprise bargaining agreements.
Greens leader Adam Bandt warned the party would not support any laws allowing big corporations to "steal wages" from Australia's lowest earners.
"We do not support changes that would allow big corporations to start paying workers less than the already low award minimum," he told reporters on Monday.
Mr Bandt said the BOOT was crucial in protecting fast food and retail workers' unions from agreements which removed workers' penalty rates.
One stumbling block overcome at the job summit was the capacity for hypothetical shift patterns to block pay agreements, which employers wanted removed.
But Mr Bandt said the move could open the door to exploitation, allowing employers to create hypothetical gaps which they then filled.
"What is a hypothetical worker one day may become a real worker the next," he said.
"The employer has the capacity to go and employ a worker in exactly those shift patterns the next day after the agreement is signed, and [the workers] can get paid less than the award."
Mr Bandt said the Greens supported multi-employer bargaining, currently only allowed in limited scenarios, which the unions argued would help kickstart stagnating wages.
He warned Labor it required his support if it wanted to avoid dealing with the Coalition, which staunchly opposed to aspects of its industrial relations plans.
"Peter Dutton has decided to sit this one out. So unless Labor wants to work with the union busting Liberals on its industrial relations changes, any changes to IR laws are going to need the Greens' support," he said.
Finn McHugh has been federal political reporter for The Canberra Times since July 2021. He joined the Canberra Press Gallery in 2019 where he was executive producer of Sky News's AM Agenda, before joining NCA NewsWire as a federal political reporter. He has previously interned at the Kuwait Times.
