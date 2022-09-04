The Canberra Times
Home/News/Federal Politics

Greens leader Adam Bandt says party will oppose any changes to Better Off Overall Test allowing pay under the award

Finn McHugh
By Finn McHugh
Updated September 5 2022 - 8:16pm, first published September 4 2022 - 8:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Greens leader Adam Bandt has threatened to sink any change to the Better Off Overall Test which leaves workers paid less than the award.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Finn McHugh

Finn McHugh

Federal Political Reporter

Finn McHugh has been federal political reporter for The Canberra Times since July 2021. He joined the Canberra Press Gallery in 2019 where he was executive producer of Sky News's AM Agenda, before joining NCA NewsWire as a federal political reporter. He has previously interned at the Kuwait Times.

More from Federal Politics
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.