Greater immigration might relieve labour shortages but it simply puts off the day of eventual reckoning. At some point we need to decide how many people this continent can carry. While this brings a welcome infusion of ideas, adding an exciting dynamism to our culture, it inevitably means a finite number of resources are being divided among an increasing number of people. The critical need is not simply to grow GDP, but to grow it per person. Albanese, however, has no time for equivocations such as these. His project won't allow doubt or prevarication. Just like all prime ministers before him, and all those who will follow, he claims he holds the light of understanding that will illuminate the path before him.

