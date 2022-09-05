Peking Duk side project at Gang Gang cafe Saturday

For the first time, Keli Holiday will be bringing his saucy mix of indie electronic party feel good music to Canberra for one intimate night only.
Keli Holiday is the alter-ego of Peking Duk's Adam Hyde.
Born after an extensive North American tour with Peking Duk, Keli Holiday came to life after Adam began experimenting with music of his own, music as inspired by acts like New Order and Joy Division.
The show is at Gang Gang cafe in Downer from 7pm on Saturday.
Tickets are here.
