No forsaking Afghanistan a year on: Senate

By Dominic Giannini
Updated September 5 2022 - 7:43am, first published 7:42am
Senator Fatima Payman says her office hears news of atrocities and injustices in Afghanistan daily. (Mick Tsikas/AAP PHOTOS)

Australia's first Afghan Muslim woman in parliament has called on the nation not to forsake Afghanistan a year on from the fall of the capital Kabul to the Taliban.

