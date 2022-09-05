Several people were treated for minor injuries after a bus crashed in the Snowy Mountains.
At about 5.25pm on Monday, emergency services were called to Kosciusko Road, Perisher Valley, after reports a bus had gone down a small embankment on the side of the road.
The occupants of the bus included a group of approximately 40 adults and children. No one was trapped and a small number of people were treated at the scene for minor injuries.
At 7.30pm, officers from Monaro Police District remained on scene and had commenced inquiries into the incident.
The comes as police search for a missing 23-year-old Canberra cross-country skier who has spent two nights in freezing conditions on the Snowy Mountains.
