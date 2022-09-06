A year 6 class from Gunnedah South Public School was returning from a ski trip when their bus crashed in the Snowy Mountains.
At about 5.25pm on Monday, emergency services were called to Kosciusko Road, Perisher Valley, after reports a bus had gone down an embankment on the side of the road.
The crash triggered a major rescue operation by emergency services.
A total of 36 children and five adults, on a school ski trip, were onboard the bus returning to accommodation when it veered off Kosciuszko Road near Guthega Road.
According to emergency services, the bus ended up at the base of a five-metre embankment.
First responders worked to rescue the driver and passengers, using a ladder slide and 'hand over hand' techniques to pull them up the steep incline.
While no one was seriously injured, a triage system was established to prioritise those needing treatment on-site or in hospital.
Four children and three adults were taken to Cooma Hospital but released on Tuesday. One of the teachers suffered a broken ankle.
A replacement bus was arranged to quickly remove the remaining people from harsh conditions including sub-zero temperatures and light snowfalls.
The bus remained at the scene overnight as police investigated the incident. It was expected to be extracted and towed from the scene on Tuesday afternoon.
The students from Gunnedah, near Tamworth, are safe and well and heading home after staying the night in accommodation.
A NSW Education spokesperson said counselling was in place to support impacted students and staff.
The Kosciuszko Road to Perisher has been at its busiest this snow season for several years, following the first uninterrupted season since the COVID pandemic hit.
This news comes after police discovered a body while searching for a 23-year-old missing Canberra skier in the Snowy Mountains.
Hannah is a general reporter with The Canberra Times. She is currently covering the early breaking news shift and is ready to chase your morning headlines. Hannah started as a journalist with The Southern Highland News and The Goulburn Post before moving to the ACT. Twitter: @neale_hannah
Telling the truth and holding agencies accountable must matter to us all. It's also important to tell the story well, and factually. Contact me at peter.brewer@canberratimes.com.au
