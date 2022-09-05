Pialligo Avenue has reopened after a multi-vehicle crash in Majura.
An Emergency Services Agency spokesperson said two people had been transported to hospital.
The road was closed after ACT Fire and Rescue and ACT Ambulance attended the scene of a three-car collision on Pialligo Avenue at the intersection of Sutton Road and Yass Road in Majura.
More to come.
