The gunslinging twirl. The pre-serve bounce between his legs. The smile. They were simpler times when Nick Kyrgios was a teenager with the world at his feet.
Many feared we would never see him again. The youthful Nick Kyrgios got lost under the burden of expectation and struggled to find himself in the bright lights of public life.
But seven simple words after beating world No. 1 Daniil Medvedev signalled his return. "I want to go all the way," Kyrgios said after beating Medvedev at the US Open.
At last! The passion and the ambition Australia has been waiting to hear, but for so long Kyrgios appeared reluctant to commit to.
The old Nick used to shy away from bold statements. It was the sort of thing he'd dismiss, and shift the attention to having fun or simply being a tennis entertainer rather than a grand-slam threat.
But there he was this week - on the big stage in New York declaring to the world he has found the desire to match the talent he's been showing for almost a decade.
The next step in that will be a clash against Russian Karen Khachanov, with a semi-final berth up for grabs.
Kyrgios has rocketed into US Open favouritism after dispatching of Medvedev in brutal fashion, blowing the best player in the world off the court in a four-set display.
It was the type of performance Kyrgios has always been capable of. His serve was almost unplayable and his ground strokes were vicious as he moved into his first quarter final at Flushing Meadows.
What sets this effort apart from those of the past is his consistency. Everyone has known about his talent, but there have been question marks about consistency since he toppled Rafael Nadal at Wimbledon in 2014.
When you look back, that was the turning point in so many ways for the kid from Canberra. Prior to that he had been willing to talk openly about his desire to be the best, the excitement of rubbing shoulders with Roger Federer in the locker room and his dream of being a grand slam champion.
The price of the Nadal win was that it sent Kyrgios into his shell, even if his on-court bravado suggested otherwise. All of a sudden he was reluctant to aim high, preferring to revel as the entertainer rather than the grand slam aspirant.
Maybe it was fear that drove that persona. Deflecting attention away from chasing big wins might soften the blow of losing the unloseable.
Whatever it was, the rejuvenated Nick Kyrgios has found his feet again and is willing to aim high even if it means falling short.
"I just mentally struggled so hard for like the first six, seven years of my career," Kyrgios said. "I had great results, shocking results, [I would] try really hard, then tanking. I just didn't know how to deal with it.
"I honestly didn't know how to deal with any of it. It was hard. I beat myself up way too hard. It was unhealthy.
"I look back, it was just all a learning process to now because I've matured so much. I feel like I kind of embrace it all.
"When I'm playing bad, I embrace it. When I'm playing good, I embrace it.
"But I stay the same, where before I used to just ride the highs and lows way too much and I was exhausted.
"Now I feel like I know the process now of what it takes to get to a final of a grand slam. Not to win it yet, but to get to the final."
He has been open about his struggles - the mental demons, the self harm, the drug use and the career sabotage. And you still get the feeling he is teetering on the edge when the stress morphs into a racquet throw or he turns his rage on his biggest supporters sitting courtside.
But by showing his vulnerabilities, the world has embraced him. It doesn't mean that everyone loves him, or even supports him when he takes centre stage. But it does mean they understand him, even if it's just a little bit better than they did before.
I started in journalism because I loved sport and wanted to write about something of deep interest to me. As sports editor that has developed into a passion for breaking news, holding people accountable and being an honest voice in the sport community. Email: chris.dutton@canberratimes.com.au
