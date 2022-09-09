A Maker of Books by Michael Richards. NLA Publishing. 460pp. $49.99.
The National Library of Australia has publicised Michael Richards' book, A Maker of Books: Alec Bolton and His Brindabella Press, as its "flagship title for the celebration" of 50 years of NLA Publishing. Richards worked at the library between 1986 and 1998, and, as director of exhibitions, curated the library's major exhibition for the Australian Bicentennial.
Richards terms his book a "biblio-biography", viewing the life of Alec Bolton (1926-1996) through the lens of the books that Bolton produced, notably his Canberra Brindabella Press publications. Bolton's career in publishing began in 1950 when he started working as an editorial trainee with Angus & Robertson in Sydney, where he met Rosemary Dobson, then a reader at the firm. They married on June 12, 1951 - Dobson became one of Australia's most renowned poets. In 1966, Bolton was appointed head of the Angus & Robertson London office, which allowed him to study letterpress printing at the London College of Printing as an evening student.
Bolton became the inaugural director of publications at the National Library in October 1971. Over the next 16 years, he oversaw the production of the Australian National Bibliography and commissioned many outstanding books, such as The Bligh Notebook, Cazneaux, The Hunter Sketchbook and the Flower Paintings of Ellis Rowan.
In 1972, Bolton established the Brindabella Press in a studio at his home in Deakin. Printing was a weekend activity, initially an informal concern, "a press run by someone who prints to please himself". The first publication was 150 unnumbered copies of Rosemary Dobson's Three Poems on Water-Springs.
Bolton retired from the National Library in 1987 to concentrate on the Brindabella Press publications. Richard believes "the later works of the Brindabella press are among the finest of twentieth-century Australian private press books" and "became his personal statement of defiance against declining standards of printing".
Alec Bolton was now "engaged in the never-ending quest to make the perfect book, in which every element of type, design, paper, binding and text come together to produce a harmony that the reader cannot tire of. Asked to sum up his principles of design, he nominated simplicity, a minimum of ornament, restraint, a search for joy and esprit".
Bolton once said, "Printing is like religion. We live in sin, but with the hope of perfection before us." Marie-Louise Ayres, the National Library's director-general, notes in her foreword that Bolton "linked the traditions and sensibilities of his training as a commercial publisher with the literary and ascetic ambitions of the private press movement, publishing fine editions of some of Australia 's leading poets, as well as bringing younger and overlooked writers to attention".
The roll call of Brindabella authors is impressive. They included Les Murray, Judith Wright, James McAuley, Barbara Hanrahan, David Campbell, Alec Hope, Philip Hodgins and Philip Mead, their books incorporating wood engravings by notable Australian printmakers, such as Rosalind Atkins, Mike Hudson, Victoria Clutterbuck, and Helen Ogilvie. Outstanding designers included Arthur Stokes and Adrian Young, while binders for the hand-bound books included Brian Hawke, Robin Tait and many by Helen Wadlington. Bolton, the "gentleman printer", skilfully brought together the talents of many skilled artists in creative collaborations.
Alec Bolton and Rosemary Dobson knew just about everyone in Australian literary circles. Rosemary's poems featured in several Brindabella press publications, whose signed print runs rarely exceeded 300 copies. They are now extremely collectible, as indeed are the other works that he produced, such as those for the Friends of the ANU Library, which included the 1987 Brindabella publication Rainforest by Judith Wright.
Richards' book is not a traditional biography .The primary focus is on Bolton's work with the Brindabella Press publications, but, nonetheless, there is much more to be gleaned on institutional and cultural settings and Bolton's relationships with his colleagues in the creative process.
There are numerous Canberra insights. This reviewer, for example, was unaware of how Bolton, with Anthony Ketley, head of the Canberra Public Library Service, helped establish the Canberra Lifeline Book Fair, building on the concept that Russell Oldmeadow, the director of Canberra Lifeline, had proposed to the then national librarian, Allan Fleming. Bolton, inter alia, persuaded many of Australia's leading poets to donate manuscripts for auction to the first book fair in June 1973. It's a happy juxtaposition that the half yearly Lifeline Book Fair will open on September 9, the same day as Richards' book is launched at the National Library
Michael Richards, himself a notable amateur letterpress printer, concludes that "Bolton built a bridge between the book-oriented culture of the early 20th century and those of us who, in these challenging times, continue in the perhaps quixotic belief that the book can be one of the great triumphs of the human spirit and that we should not surrender automatically to ceaseless demands of modernity and technological change".
