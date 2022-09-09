Richards terms his book a "biblio-biography", viewing the life of Alec Bolton (1926-1996) through the lens of the books that Bolton produced, notably his Canberra Brindabella Press publications. Bolton's career in publishing began in 1950 when he started working as an editorial trainee with Angus & Robertson in Sydney, where he met Rosemary Dobson, then a reader at the firm. They married on June 12, 1951 - Dobson became one of Australia's most renowned poets. In 1966, Bolton was appointed head of the Angus & Robertson London office, which allowed him to study letterpress printing at the London College of Printing as an evening student.