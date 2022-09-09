The Canberra Times
Review

A Maker of Books by Michael Richards review - Alec Bolton worked by the book in search of elusive perfection

By Colin Steele
September 9 2022 - 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alec Bolton inspects work from his Brindabella Press at home in 1987. Picture National Library

A Maker of Books by Michael Richards. NLA Publishing. 460pp. $49.99.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.