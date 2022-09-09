Peter Harris was also quick to point out "the first tram in Canberra was actually set up as a static display at the Dickson Tradies Club in April 1979". Peter further adds "the first electric trams to run in Canberra were installed beside the Australian War Memorial in September 2001 to generate interest for the Federation Tram Line" to connect the National Museum of Australia through Civic, to the war memorial. The project was scrapped after the federal government refused to support it. According to John Davenport, "After some time in safe storage those two electric trams were moved to the Sydney Tram Museum at Loftus in Sydney."