Kambah couple Courtney and Marion Leiba are foundation shareholders of the locally-owned Bendigo Bank in Wanniassa, each putting in $500 more than 20 years ago to get the community bank up and running.
They wanted to contribute towards bringing another bank to Wanniassa after the closure of the Commonwealth Bank at the local shops in early 2001.
Advertisement
But the couple is now deeply upset the Bendigo Bank is closing its Wanniassa branch on September 29 due to "a change to commercial leasing arrangements at the Wanniassa complex and fewer instances of in-branch transactions".
The Wanniassa Bendigo Bank branch opened in 2001 after much community fundraising, providing a model for other suburbs, Calwell and Curtin, to follow suit with their own branches.
"This branch and the one at Calwell were the first two and yet they are closing this branch first and they wouldn't have even been here if it was not for [the shareholders]. So, yes, we're indignant," Mrs Leiba said.
"And not only that they're closing the ATM. It's like being kicked in the shins."
Mr Leiba said he liked to use the Bendigo Bank for over-the-counter transactions.
"I am 85 now and I do not like to drive far," he said.
There were no other banks at the Wanniassa shops or a post office for postal banking.
"It means we have to go to Calwell or Curtin and neither is very convenient," Mrs Leiba said.
"And with the price of petrol now, that's not easy either."
The Bendigo Bank at Wanniassa is run by the Molonglo Financial Services which has not been available for comment.
The Leibas said they were not alerted to the closure or, as shareholders, given a chance to vote on it.
"We saw the sign," Mrs Leiba said, referring to a sign on the bank window telling customers the branch is closing on September 29.
Capital Chemist will be expanding into the space left by the bank.
Capital Chemist group business manager Andrew Topp said the leasing negotiations and the outcome for Bendigo Bank had nothing to do with Capital Chemist.
"Capital Chemist obviously has no visibility on the financial challenges faced by the banking sector that have led to Bendigo's decision," Mr Topp said.
"We are aware that the Wanniassa branch had a five-year lease option which was not exercised by the local branch.
Advertisement
"Additionally, there is other space in the centre that could have provided a smaller footprint possibly at a lower rent, but this was also not taken by Bendigo.
"With the bank's area soon to be available, Capital Chemist Wanniassa is keen to expand as demand for their services and healthcare is high and we welcome the opportunity to enhance the range of products and services offered to the local community."
A spokesperson for Bendigo and Adelaide Bank said it couldn't respond to the claim that the bank did not take up a five-year lease at Wanniassa.
"The decision to close the Wanniassa branch was made by the Board of Molonglo Financial Services (MFS) Limited," the spokesperson said.
"Bendigo and Adelaide Bank agreed to this decision. The decision was reached by the board of MFS after the Wanniassa branch reached the end of its lease agreement.
"Bendigo Bank does not comment on contractual arrangements with third parties."
Advertisement
Bendigo Bank says it is trying to find an alternative site.
"The bank is still exploring options with [Molonglo Financial Services] to find a suitable location that is closer to Wanniassa than Calwell and Curtin," a spokesperson said.
I like telling local stories with integrity. My greatest hope is that someone will read my story and turn to someone in a cafe or in the next cubicle or across the breakfast table and say, "Did you hear about this?" Email: megan.doherty@canberratimes.com.au
I like telling local stories with integrity. My greatest hope is that someone will read my story and turn to someone in a cafe or in the next cubicle or across the breakfast table and say, "Did you hear about this?" Email: megan.doherty@canberratimes.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.