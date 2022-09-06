The search for a Canberra skier in the freezing conditions of the NSW Snowy Mountains has resumed for a third day with police focusing their efforts on a specific "area of interest"
The 23-year-old man last made contact on Saturday morning with his family about 10am, sending photos and "showing him in good spirits and in the snow".
He told them he planned to ski the back country of Kosciuszko National Park.
The alarm was raised when he failed to return. Police found the man's car at a car park in Guthega late on Saturday.
A search involving specialist police from the Alpine Operations Unit, State Emergency Service and National Parks and Wildlife Service was suspended on Monday due to low visibility as sunset approached.
A police spokesman said on Tuesday morning that the search would continue and "following yesterday's coordinated aerial and ground search, there is an area of interest that we are focusing today's operation on".
"However, due to the terrain and weather conditions, we are not in a position to confirm further information until specialist police attend the site on the ground today."
The man's family has been kept updated on the search however police have not released his name and are unable to confirm any further information about the 23-year-old.
The experienced cross-country skier is believed to be carrying a personal locator beacon, limited day supplies and adequate equipment for back-country conditions.
An SES spokesman said they were assisting police, who had four Ski-Doo snowmobiles that were being used by members of the Alpine Search and Rescue team.
"They are highly skilled, so they can help the community in times of need," he said.
Monaro Police District Commander Superintendent John Klepczarek said on Monday the police helicopter would join the search for the skier, who was thought to be in remote mountain terrain.
Searchers are concentrating efforts on the high-country near Guthega and are hoping the missing man has taken shelter, although he has not been found in any huts on the slopes.
"This fellow is experienced and probably capable of making some shelter himself," Superintendent Klepczarek said.
"It's my intention to have a positive outcome," he said, noting increasing concerns for the skier given he was "definitely" overdue to return from his alpine adventure.
- With AAP
Soofia joined the Canberra Times in 2022 as the cadet. She previously interned and was an audio producer at The Guardian Australia. She has also worked at 2SER Radio and City Hub Sydney. Her email is soofia.tariq@canberratimes.com.au
