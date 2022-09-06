The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Search for Canberra skier in the Snowy Mountains enters third day in area of interest'

Soofia Tariq
By Soofia Tariq
Updated September 6 2022 - 2:00am, first published 1:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The search for a Canberra skier in the freezing conditions of the NSW Snowy Mountains has resumed for a third day with police focusing their efforts on a specific "area of interest"

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Soofia Tariq

Soofia Tariq

Cadet Journalist

Soofia joined the Canberra Times in 2022 as the cadet. She previously interned and was an audio producer at The Guardian Australia. She has also worked at 2SER Radio and City Hub Sydney. Her email is soofia.tariq@canberratimes.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.