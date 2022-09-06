The Canberra Times
Search for Snowy Mountains skier continues

By Farid Farid
Updated September 6 2022 - 12:22am, first published 12:20am
The search for a cross-country skier who has spent three nights in freezing conditions in the NSW Snowy Mountains is set to resume.

