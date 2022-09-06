The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Michael O'Connell, 42, of Monash in ACT, charged with murder has application to expedite Supreme Court trial rejected

TV
By Toby Vue
Updated September 6 2022 - 4:59am, first published 4:55am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A man accused of killing his "soulmate" wanted to fast-track proceedings towards his trial because he considered a murder charge "absurd" and one "he knows he is not guilty of", but the delay of a crucial piece of evidence has halted his bid.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TV

Toby Vue

Court reporter

Toby Vue joined The Canberra Times in April 2021 and is a court reporter after covering the round in NSW and Queensland. He has also reported on regional and rural affairs, local government and sport. He was a Sunday Canberra Times reporter. Email: t.vue@canberratimes.com.au.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.