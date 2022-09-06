The Canberra Times
Attorney-General Mark Dreyfus should drop ATO whistleblower case: David Shoebridge

Sarah Basford Canales
Sarah Basford Canales
Updated September 6 2022 - 2:44am, first published 2:40am
NSW Greens senator David Shoebridge (left) and Attorney-General Mark Dreyfus (right). Pictures by Anna Warr, Karleen Minney

The Attorney-General has been urged by the Greens to drop the federal government's case against a tax office whistleblower, calling it "a chilling example for future whistleblowers".

Sarah Basford Canales

Sarah Basford Canales

Canberra Times journalist

I'm a federal politics and public sector reporter with an interest in national security, integrity and regulation. Contact me with general tips and thoughts at sarah.basfordcanales@canberratimes.com.au or confidential tips to sbasfordcanales@protonmail.com.

