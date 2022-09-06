The Woden Valley Rams will throw a teenage fullback into their side as they aim to topple the Queanbeyan Blues in the battle for a grand final berth.
The Rams have turned to 18-year-old Jesse Eljuga for the preliminary clash at Seiffert Oval on Sunday, which doubles as just his third game in the Canberra Raiders Cup top grade.
The Rams were in contention for the minor premiership just a few weeks ago, but have been hit by injuries and suspensions at the pointy end of the season.
Eljuga, who made his first grade debut against Goulburn in round 15, is feeling confident ahead of the matchup against the Blues.
"I'm feeling awesome. It's a massive confidence booster for me [being selected]," Eljuga said.
"The players and the club are really supportive of young players coming through, and that culture is what makes the Rams the best club in Canberra."
Eljuga has played the majority of the season in the under-19s, and was thrown into the deep end last week, slotting into fullback when first Lachlan Eveston and then Thomas Scrivener suffered injuries.
Eveston broke his arm for the second time this year in round 17, then Scrivener fractured two ribs when he got a chance to wear the No. 1 jersey.
The Rams are also without Gideon Afemui. Afemui is the side's top points-scorer this season, but has been suspended and will miss the rest of the year.
Rams coach Billy Thomson was full of praise for Eljuga and the way he rose to the occasion against a tough Belconnen side.
"He ended up in fullback from Tom's injury and did a really good job, for a young kid he's amazing," Thomson said.
Despite a strong season where they finished one point shy of minor premiers West Belconnen, the Rams were dealt a major blow when they lost the major semi-final against the Warriors 46-10.
They will be looking for a much more resilient performance this weekend if they are to topple the Blues in a bid to book a rematch with the Warriors.
The return of front-rower Joel Ambrose will be invaluable to the Rams grand final push as he re-joins the squad after serving a suspension.
Thomson remains positive and in good spirits despite acknowledging the lack of squad depth coming into this crucial fixture.
"I've got six or seven first graders out at the moment, we're under the pump but thankfully we get a couple back to have a crack this weekend," Thomson said.
"There were a few things last week that we weren't really happy with and it was an embarrassing first half for us, but we get an opportunity to fix that. We will go out on our terms or we will go forward on our terms."
The Rams and Blues have shared the spoils so far this season, both recording victories at home by a 10 point margin.
In the round one encounter the Rams secured a 16-6 win over Queanbeyan at Phillip Oval, while Round 10 saw the Blues run out victors 26-16.
The Blues beat the Tuggeranong Bushrangers 32-14 in the minor semi final last weekend to keep their season alive.
