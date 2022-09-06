The Canberra Raiders have been forced to pay for a chartered flight to and from Melbourne to give their players the best chance of beating the Storm in their knockout final.
It comes after the NRL's proposed travel schedule would've disrupted the Raiders' training and split up the squad and coaches onto two separate flights.
The lateness of knowing when they were playing the Storm in Melbourne meant the options were limited because of the massive weekend of sport coming up in the Victorian capital.
Not only was the Raiders-Storm blockbuster on Saturday afternoon, but there were two AFL finals in Melbourne as well - on Friday and Saturday nights - putting plane tickets at a premium.
It's believed the Raiders were filthy they'll have to pay for their chartered flights themselves after the NRL refused to chip in.
Canberra asked for the NRL to contribute the money they would've paid for domestic flights towards the charter, only for the governing body to knock them back.
But the Raiders will pick up the bill to ensure their players get the best possible preparation.
That's especially crucial given the Raiders have been given just a six-day turnaround, while the Storm have nine days to prepare.
If the Raiders progress through to the second week of finals they will be the only remaining team that will have had back-to-back six-day turnarounds.
Despite that, NRL chief executive Andrew Abdo claimed the finals draw was "fair for everyone".
The NRL's decision not to help the Green Machine came on the same day they allowed Penrith winger Taylan May to play in the finals.
That's despite giving him a two-match suspension after he was found guilty of assault last week.
MORE RAIDERS NEWS
Bizarrely, May can serve the ban in the opening two rounds of the 2023 NRL season.
It's in stark contrast to how the NRL have handled off-field indiscretions in the past, where players have been forced to serve their suspensions as soon as they're handed down.
Meanwhile, Raiders coach Ricky Stuart has instantly recalled star duo Jack Wighton and Elliott Whitehead after they were rested last week.
Stuart opted to sit them out for the Green Machine's 56-10 thrashing of the Wests Tigers at Leichhardt Oval on Sunday, given they'd already secured their spot in the finals.
The Raiders coach took the opportunity to give Corey Harawira-Naera a full 80 minutes, with half Matt Frawley and outside back Albert Hopoate also getting game time.
Whitehead had a stiff back, but will return to lead the side in the knockout final against the Storm.
Not surprisingly, they're the only changes from the side that flogged the hapless Tigers.
NRL ELIMINATION FINAL
Saturday: Canberra Raiders v Melbourne Storm at Melbourne, 5.40pm.
Raiders squad: 1. Xavier Savage, 2. Nick Cotric, 3. Matt Timoko, 4. Sebastian Kris, 5. Jordan Rapana, 6. Jack Wighton, 7. Jamal Fogarty, 8. Josh Papalii, 9. Zac Woolford, 10. Joe Tapine, 11. Hudson Young, 12. Elliott Whitehead (c), 13. Adam Elliott. Interchange: 14. Tom Starling, 15. Emre Guler, 16. Corey Horsburgh, 17. Corey Harawira-Naera. Reserves: 18. Albert Hopoate, 19. Ata Mariota, 20. Matt Frawley, 21. Peter Hola, 22. Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad.
Storm squad: 1. Nick Meaney, 2. David Nofoaluma, 3. Marion Seve, 4. Justin Olam, 5. Xavier Coates, 6. Cameron Munster, 7. Jahrome Hughes, 8. Jesse Bromwich, 9. Harry Grant,10. Nelson Asofa-Solomona, 11. Felise Kaufusi, 12. Kenny Bromwich, 13. Josh King. Interchange: 14. Brandon Smith, 15. Tui Kamikamica, 16. Trent Loiero, 17. Chris Lewis. Reserves: 18. Young Tonumaipea, 19. Jordan Grant, 20. Tepai Moeroa, 21. Cooper Johns, 22. Grant Anderson.
Covering the Raiders, Cavalry, cycling and racing, plus everything else that involves sport in the ACT, for The Canberra Times. Basically I love sport and watching it is a full-time job. Email: david.polkinghorne@canberratimes.com.au
