The ACT government is investigating whether to grow Canberra's community housing supply, as public housing stock continues to strain under demand.
The territory's social housing stock includes the lowest proportion of community housing in the country - just 1000 of 11,900 dwellings as at June 2021, or 8 per cent.
Advertisement
By comparison, 53,200 of New South Wales' 149,000 social dwellings are community housing, totalling 36 per cent.
Community housing is social housing operated by third-party providers rather than governments, supplying rentals to low-to-moderate income earners, generally at less than 75 per cent of the market rent.
The Chief Minister, Treasury and Economic Development Directorate has approached the market for a consultant to write up a report on opportunities to boost the supply of community housing in the ACT.
Pressure is mounting on the territory's public housing stock, as wait-listed applications reach beyond 3000.
The government wants the successful tenderer to project the future state of community housing in five, 10 and 20 years, assuming territory and federal policy remains the same.
They should also identify the areas of greatest need for affordable rentals, including which cohorts are most vulnerable.
Community Housing Canberra chief executive Andrew Hannan said the approach from the government was a positive sign that it is shifting focus towards the community housing sector.
READ MORE:
"I think the government is coming to the conclusion that there's a more efficient way and better leverage that can occur per government dollar if new developments are delivered by the community housing sector, as opposed to the government itself, through public housing," Mr Hannan said.
"Our taxation benefits, the fact that we can attract Commonwealth rental assistance money, and also just our efficient way of operating."
Mr Hannan noted that significant steps had been taken recently to support community housing stock, including the Albanese government's election promise to commit $10 billion to a fund to build 30,000 new social and affordable properties.
The diversion of $575 million from the National Housing Infrastructure Facility to affordable housing was also good news, he said, while the territory government has also promoted affordable housing through build-to-rent incentives.
He said the approach to market could indicate government recognition of the need for community housing to be subsidised.
"The key thing is they're signalling that they acknowledge a subsidy is needed, and what's been lacking for the last five years in the ACT is any willingness to provide such a subsidy," Mr Hannan said.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
I'm the Canberra Times' city reporter, digging into how the capital is developing and the issues affecting residents, businesses and community organisations. Drop me a line at miriam.webber@canberratimes.com.au
I'm the Canberra Times' city reporter, digging into how the capital is developing and the issues affecting residents, businesses and community organisations. Drop me a line at miriam.webber@canberratimes.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.