The number of active COVID-19 cases in the ACT has hit its lowest point this year.
There were 160 new cases of COVID-19 reported in the territory in the 24 hours to 8pm on Monday. The number of daily cases has remained under 300 for 19 days and the seven-day rolling average is at 167.
Advertisement
The ACT has 955 known active cases of coronavirus, 72 fewer than the day before. This is the first time cases have dipped below 1000 in nine months since December 28, 2021.
Canberra hospitals were caring for 93 patients with COVID-19. This includes one person in intensive care and one on ventilation. The number of hospitalisations is unchanged from the previous day.
No new deaths were reported, meaning the total number of lives lost to the virus during the pandemic remains at 125.
The territory's pandemic case tally is now 203,476. Of the new cases, 75 were reported through PCR tests and 85 as a result of rapid tests.
One Canberra school will have some classes learning remotely until next week.
Rooms 11, 12 and 14 will be learning from home at Malkara School up to September 8.
READ MORE:
Double vaccinated people aged over five make up 77.8 per cent of the ACT population.
The proportion of people aged 16 and over who are triple-vaxxed rose to 78.1 per cent.
The percentage of people over 50 in the ACT who have received their fourth dose has hit 57.3 per cent.
NSW has recorded 3000 new COVID-19 infections in the 24 hours to 8pm Monday. The state reported 27 deaths with more than 1640 people in hospital and 38 in the ICU.
Victoria has reported 25 deaths and 2375 new infections. There were 260 people in hospital, 17 of those in intensive care to 8pm Monday.
Our coverage of the health and safety aspects of this outbreak of COVID-19 in the ACT is free for anyone to access. However, we depend on subscription revenue to support our journalism. If you are able, please subscribe here. If you are already a subscriber, thank you for your support. You can also sign up for our newsletters for regular updates.
Advertisement
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Hannah is a general reporter with The Canberra Times. She is currently covering the early breaking news shift and is ready to chase your morning headlines. Hannah started as a journalist with The Southern Highland News and The Goulburn Post before moving to the ACT. Twitter: @neale_hannah
Hannah is a general reporter with The Canberra Times. She is currently covering the early breaking news shift and is ready to chase your morning headlines. Hannah started as a journalist with The Southern Highland News and The Goulburn Post before moving to the ACT. Twitter: @neale_hannah
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.